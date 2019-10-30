Cam Thomas taken in first round of NBA draft by the Brooklyn Nets

LSU one-and-done freshman guard Cam Thomas, the SEC’s leading scorer this past season, was drafted No. 27 overall in the first round by the Brooklyn Nets in Thursday night’s NBA draft at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Thomas was the seventh of eight SEC players drafted in the first round. With the SEC’s eight first-rounders, it meant the SEC had a combined 28 first-round 2021 draft picks in the four major pro sports leagues including the NFL(12), major league baseball (4) and WNBA (4).

The other SEC first-rounders were Florida’s Scottie Barnes (No. 4 overall by Toronto), Alabama guard Joshua Primo (No.. 12 by San Antonio), Arkansas’ Moses Moody (No., 14 by Golden State), Florida’s Tre Mann (No. 18 by Oklahoma City), Tennessee’s Keon Johnson (No. 21 by New York traded to Detroit Pistons), Kentucky’s Isaiah Jackson (No. 22 by Los Angeles Lakers, traded to Indiana) and Tennessee’s Jaden Springer (No. 28 by Philadelphia).

Tigers’ All-SEC first-team sophomore Trendon Watford and junior All-SEC second-team guard Javonte Smart were still waiting and hoping to be picked in the second round of the two-round 60-pick draft.

Thomas earned All-SEC first team honors in 2021 as well as SEC all-tournament team honors. He was the USA Today SEC Newcomer of the Year and a second team All-America as selected by the paper. He was an honorable mention A-A selection by the Associated Press and a Collegeinsider.com Kyle Macy Freshman All-America.

Thomas came to LSU from Chesapeake, Virginia as a “prolific scorer” and lived up to that billing by leading all NCAA D1 freshmen in scoring while posting one of the top freshman seasons in LSU Basketball history. He averaged 23.0 points per game, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He averaged 23.1 points in the 17 SEC games.

He scored 27 points versus St. Bonaventure and 30 against Michigan in his two NCAA Tournament games. Thomas finished with the 13th-highest scoring average by an LSU player in its history and his 22 games over 20 points was the most by a Division I freshman in 2020-21.

His scoring average was the fourth-highest scoring average for a first-year player on the LSU team topped only by Pete Maravich as a sophomore in 1967-68 (43.8), Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf as a freshman in 1988-89 (30.2) and Bob Pettit as a sophomore in 1951-52 (25.5).

Thomas finished fourth in the nation in scoring average, third in total points (668) and first in free throws made (194).

The 22 games over 20 points for Thomas was the most by a Division I freshman this past season and his 16 games of 25-points per more for the season are the most by an SEC freshman in the one-and-done era (since 2006).

Even before his name was called, Thomas certainly dressed like a first-rounder. He paid tribute to late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant with a custom red velvet suit jacket by Indochino.

The inside of Thomas’ personalized suit included a portrait of Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in January 2020, walking into the Lakers locker room as purple lights shined down on him. His suit jacket also featured Bryant’s Mamba symbol, with his mantra “Mamba Mentality” written in yellow.

Other details in his Thomas’ suit lining were Bryant’s No. 8 Lakers jersey, the Larry O’Brien championship trophy and gold medals. Thomas had the words, “Let your light shine” stitched into the left side of his suit.

ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas didn’t waste words describing Thomas’ strength.

“The dude is a shooter,” Bilas said on air. “He’s got a great step-back. That’s really his go-to move. He can spin, he can go into the mid-post, shoots off the bounce. He creates for himself with supreme confidence. He’s unafraid to take on any challenge on the offensive end.”

Bobby Marks, one of ESPN’s NBA draft analysts, predicted after Thomas was drafted that he will play in the Rising Stars rookie game at the 2022 NBA All-Star weekend.

“He’s that good. . .he’s going to be the guy that can get you off the bench,” Marks said.