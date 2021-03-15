Cade Doughty, Jordan Thompson win weekly SEC baseball awards

LSU sophomore third baseman Cade Doughty was named the SEC Player of the Week and shortstop Jordan Thompson was voted the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week in the weekly SEC baseball honors.

Doughty, a sophomore from Denham Springs, was also named as one of nine National Players of the Week by Collegiate Baseball newspaper.

In LSU’s 5-0 week last week, he had five home runs and 12 RBIs and scored six runs. He was 7-for-21 at the plate with five walks and a .444 on-base percentage.

Doughty hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning Saturday vs Texas-San Antonio to erase a 7-4 deficit and extend the game into the 11th inning, and LSU went on to post a 10-9 victory in 13 innings.

Doughty is batting .327 this season, leading LSU in home runs (7), RBI (22) and slugging percentage (.837), and he is No. 2 in the SEC in those same three categories.

Thompson, a product of Chula Vista, Calif, hit .381 (8-for-21) in five games last week He also scored six runs, recorded three steals and posted a 1.000 fielding percentage in 20 chances at shortstop.

He played a major role in LSU’s extra-innings wins over Texas-San Antonio on Saturday and Sunday. He launched a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 13th inning on Saturday to lift the Tigers to a 10-9 victory.

On Sunday, with LSU trailing 12-9 in the bottom of the 10th inning, Thompson unloaded a one-out, two-run blast to narrow the deficit to 12-11. LSU went on to tie the game in the 10th and win it in the 11th by a 13-12 score.