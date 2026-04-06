Cade Arrambide Named SEC Co-Player Of The Week Following Historic Sunday Performance

Tiger Rag News Services

LSU catcher/designated hitter Cade Arrambide was named the Southeastern Conference Co-Player of the Week Monday after making powerful history on Sunday.

Arrambide, a sophomore from Tomball, Texas, in the Houston area, batted .600 (6-for-10) in three games last week with four homers, eight RBIs, six runs, three walks and a .692 on-base percentage.

LSU and Cade Arrambide will be beating their chest about this one for some time;https://t.co/UXtplc2YWe — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) April 5, 2026

He led LSU to a series victory at Tennessee, establishing the school home run record with four on Sunday in the series-clinching 16-6 win over the Vols.

“I’ve never felt more alive in my life than watching the extra innings there.”

– LSU coach Jay Johnson, who was ejected in the 9th and not in the dugout for a grand slam, 2 other HRs and a 10-run rally in the 12th.https://t.co/jke509OFBI — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) April 6, 2026

Arrambide became just the fourth player in SEC history to hit four homers in a game, and he was 5-for-6 on the day with seven RBIs, three solo homers and a grand slam that highlighted LSU’s 10-run outburst in the top of the 12th inning. He shared the player of the week award with Georgia’s Tre Phelps.

His first homer on Sunday came in the fifth inning with LSU trailing 5-0. His second homer in the seventh inning reduced Tennessee’s lead to 5-3, and his third homer gave LSU a 6-5 advantage in the top of the 11th.

After Tennessee tied the game in the bottom of the 11th, Arrambide’s grand slam in the 12th provided LSU with an 11-6 lead and highlighted a 10-run uprising.

LSU hosts Bethune-Cookman (22-10, 10-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday before playing a three-game SEC series Friday through Sunday at Ole Miss (22-11, 5-7 SEC), which took two over the weekend at No. 21 Florida.