Cade Arrambide Named SEC Co-Player Of The Week Following Historic Sunday Performance

April 6, 2026 Tiger Rag News Services Featured, LSU Baseball 0
LSU sophomore catcher/designated hitter Cade Arrambide was named an SEC co-player of the week on Monday after setting a school record with four homers in the Tigers' 16-6 win at Tennessee on Sunday. (LSU photo).

Tiger Rag News Services

LSU catcher/designated hitter Cade Arrambide was named the Southeastern Conference Co-Player of the Week Monday after making powerful history on Sunday.

Arrambide, a sophomore from Tomball, Texas, in the Houston area, batted .600 (6-for-10) in three games last week with four homers, eight RBIs, six runs, three walks and a .692 on-base percentage.

He led LSU to a series victory at Tennessee, establishing the school home run record with four on Sunday in the series-clinching 16-6 win over the Vols.

Arrambide became just the fourth player in SEC history to hit four homers in a game, and he was 5-for-6 on the day with seven RBIs, three solo homers and a grand slam that highlighted LSU’s 10-run outburst in the top of the 12th inning. He shared the player of the week award with Georgia’s Tre Phelps.

His first homer on Sunday came in the fifth inning with LSU trailing 5-0. His second homer in the seventh inning reduced Tennessee’s lead to 5-3, and his third homer gave LSU a 6-5 advantage in the top of the 11th.

After Tennessee tied the game in the bottom of the 11th, Arrambide’s grand slam in the 12th provided LSU with an 11-6 lead and highlighted a 10-run uprising.

LSU hosts Bethune-Cookman (22-10, 10-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday before playing a three-game SEC series Friday through Sunday at Ole Miss (22-11, 5-7 SEC), which took two over the weekend at No. 21 Florida.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


twenty − 13 =
Powered by MathCaptcha