Bryant, Shchennikova win top SEC weekly gymnastics honors

If it’s Tuesday, it must mean Haleigh Bryant is winning an SEC weekly gymnastic award.

The Tigers’ freshman gymnast won her fourth conference honor in as many meets when she was named SEC Freshman of the Week on Tuesday for the third time.

She has also been the SEC Gymnast of the Week once, which is the honor sophomore Alyona Shchennikova also won Tuesday.

In her all-around debut at Auburn, Shchennikova set four career highs on the way to a 39.525 all-around score and a second-place finish behind Bryant.. Shchennikova scored career highs of 9.90 on vault and 9.925 on floor. She made her beam debut and scored a 9.875.

Bryant won the all-around and vault win at Auburn, and has won the all-around in all three appearances this season. The Cornelius, North Carolina, native equaled her career highs on vault and beam with a 9.90.

The No. 2 ranked Tigers face No. 1 Florida at 6:15 p.m. CT Friday inside the PMAC. The meet will be televised on SEC Network with Bart Conner and Kathy Johnson Clarke on the call.