Broussard’s distance wins highlight team’s performance in LSU Twilight Meet

With a partial team assembled for the last performance before next week’s SEC Indoor Championships, LSU produced 12 first-place efforts at Friday’s LSU Twilight Meet at the Carl Maddox Fieldhouse.

The LSU men won seven events, the women five.

Sprinter Godson Oghenebrume ran a personal best 6.58 to win the 60 meters. The time is the third best in school history.

Distance runner Adele Broussard was the meet’s lone double winner with wins in the mile (4:57.28) and 3,000 meters (10:15.78).

Luke Witte won his specialty – weight throw – with a season’s best effort of 70-6 ½ while the Tigers also picked up wins from Matthew Sophia in the 60 hurdles (7.93), Will Dart in the 3,000 (8:34.18), Claudia Romero in the shot put (59-3) and Ji’eem Bulloch in the long jump (24-8 ¼).

The Tigers swept the pole vault competition with Kameron Aime winning for the men (16-6 ½) and Johanna Duplantis (13-1 ½) the top college jumper for the women.

Sprinter Favour Ofili was tops in the 60 (7.18), Leah Phillips in the 60 hurdles (8.18) and Morgan Smalls in the high jump (6-0).