Brooks Curry makes golden Olympic history for Team USA and LSU

Brooks Curry, LSU’s first Olympian swimmer to represent the United States, also became the first Olympian swimmer in Tigers’ history to win a gold medal Sunday in the Summer Games in Tokyo.

He was a member of the winning 4×100 meter freestyle relay team, swimming alongside Blake Pieroni, Zach Apple, and Bowen Becker and taking first place in the second heat. He took the lead for the squad, starting off the event with a 23.51 split in the first 50 meters. Curry finished his leg of the race with a time of 48.84.