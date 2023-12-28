Bright future: U-High offensive lineman Lamar Brown, nation’s No. 1 player at his position in 2026, says LSU’s one of top eight schools

LSU’s recruiting efforts extend well beyond its recent 28-player high school/junior college signing class in the Class of 2024. The Tigers also added three signees from the NCAA transfer portal.

LSU will learn the fates of two of the nation’s top players in the Class of 2025 – quarterback Bryce Underwood of Belleville, Michigan and running back Harlem Berry of New Orleans – when they reveal their decisions next week.



The Tigers are also squarely in the mix for one of the top players in the Class of ’26 who just happens to attend high school on their campus in University High interior offensive lineman Lamar Brown. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Brown released his top eight schools on Christmas with a group that included LSU, Alabama, Florida A&M, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Ole Miss, Tennessee

The four-star Brown is the nation’s No. 3 overall prospect, No. 1 interior offensive lineman and No. 1 player in Louisiana in his class according to On3 Sports.

U-High of coach Andy Martin finished 11-2, went undefeated in District 6-3A and advanced to the Division III select state semifinals against St. Charles.

Brown was part of an offense that averaged 43.6 points per game. The Cubs scored 40-plus points in 10 of 13 games and had 50-plus points of five occasions.

MaxPreps.com selected Brown to its first team sophomore All-America team in 2023. He was a first team All-District 6-3A selection and honorable mention choice on the LSWA’s Class 3A All-State team.

LSU pick up a commitment in the Class of 25 from Brown’s teammate Keylan Moses.