Brian Kelly’s youngest son transfers to LSU effective immediately

LSU’s head coach Brian Kelly will have the opportunity to coach his son on the football field for one final season. Kenzel Kelly, who spent four years at Grand Valley State, has announced his transfer to LSU.

Kenzel redshirted in 2020 and made his debut with the Lakers in 2022. In five games last season, he tallied five tackles, including one for a loss. The linebacker joins the Tigers with one year of eligibility remaining.

He will wear jersey number 50 for LSU. The team is determined to win their first season opener since 2019, when they defeated a ranked opponent. This year, they will face another tough challenge in the USC Trojans. Since leaving Notre Dame for LSU, Kelly has led the team to two consecutive 10-win seasons. However, the SEC just got even more competitive with the addition of Texas and Oklahoma.