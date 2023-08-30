Brian Kelly’s radio show debuts Thursday from TJ Ribs

The Brian Kelly Show, the weekly radio show of the LSU football coach, will begin its 2023 season on Thursday at TJ Ribs on South Acadian Thruway from 7-8 p.m.

The show, which is hosted by Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair, will be on the LSU Sports Radio Network and 98.1 FM in the Baton Rouge area.

Fans can listen to the show on LSUsports.net/live on the LSU Sports Mobile App and other affiliates on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

Fans wanting to ask a question for Kelly can tweet @LSURadio or submit questions at LSUSports.net/askcoach.

There will be no show on Oct. 26th because of the open date and because of the Thanksgiving holiday the week of Texas A&M game, the show will air on Monday, Nov. 20.