Brian Kelly’s Last Recruit: Tioga Receiver Committed Just Hours Before Kelly Was Fired

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

Wide receiver Kervin Johnson, Jr. of Tioga High School near Alexandria will never forget his recruiting visit to LSU over the weekend.

“They brought me to Brian Kelly on Saturday afternoon, and he offered me a scholarship,” Johnson told Tiger Rag on Monday.

Tioga High School receiver Kervin Johnson Jr received a scholarship offer from then LSU coach Brian Kelly on Saturday and committed to LSU on Sunday just hours before Kelly was fired File photo

Johnson, who is the state’s No. 16 prospect and No. 69 receiver by 247sports.com, visited with Kelly near the LSU locker room inside Tiger Stadium not long before LSU took the field for its 6:49 p.m. kickoff Saturday against No. 3 Texas A&M. He didn’t commit to Kelly at that point.

Excited, Johnson watched No. 20 LSU take an 18-14 lead over No. 3 Texas A&M in the first half before the Aggies came back to win, 49-25. But Johnson was not down about the loss, because after the game, some of Kelly’s assistant coaches invited him to the football facility for a tour the next morning.

“It was real cool, because I didn’t even know I was supposed to go there Sunday morning,” Johnson said. “So, I went, and then just talked with the assistant coaches, and they showed me around.”

“I personally had a feeling it was bound to happen.”

And Johnson quickly committed to LSU associate head coach Frank Wilson, reneging on a previous commitment to Louisiana Tech.

And just hours later, Kelly was fired. And Wilson became interim coach.

“I really don’t know how to feel about that,” Johnson said. “I just hope their season goes really well. I like coach Frank. He was a big part of me committing.”

Johnson also visited with LSU receivers coach Cortez Hankton a lot over the weekend. Hankton, like all of Kelly’s assistants, may or may not be at LSU next season after LSU hires a new coach. Wilson is not expected to retain the job as head coach.

“We will immediately begin a national search for a new head football coach,” LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said. “And I am confident in our ability to bring to Baton Rouge an outstanding leader, teacher and coach, who fits our culture and community, and who embraces the excellence that we demand.”

Johnson hopes Hankton is retained.

“He’s a great coach,” he said. “I think he’s going to develop me well. He’s a good person. He’s very family oriented. We just have a good relationship, and I know he’s going to be there for me.”

Johnson is looking forward to the new head coach being named, which could take several weeks and perhaps extend into January, if the candidate is a current head coach and takes his team into the playoffs.

“I’m looking for a coach that’s going to treat me well,” he said. “Treat me like family. Take care of me and develop me as a player and as a man. And a coach that’s just going to be honest with me.”