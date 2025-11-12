Brian Kelly’s $54M Lawsuit Against LSU Explained

For Brian Kelly, it was always about the money.

When LSU decided to part ways and offered him a settlement, they effectively backed him into a corner with claims that he violated the moral clause in his contract. Both sides jumped into negotiations for a settlement agreement. LSU argues it never officially terminated BK in writing because Scott Woodward lacked the authority to do so under LSU Board of Supervisors Bylaws. That’s a fact. What unfolded was a strategic negotiation between LSU and Brian Kelly to settle things amicably and keep the scandal out of the spotlight—exactly what both sides wanted. Woodward aimed to present the negotiated deal to the BOS for approval, but that process took longer than expected, especially with Woodward’s own exit from LSU. Kelly’s legal team set a deadline, and LSU offered a staggering $30 million as a settlement. Kelly’s team rejected it, prompting LSU to warn they’d likely move to formally terminate BK with cause. In response, Kelly’s team filed a lawsuit against LSU, leading us to this moment. Brace yourselves; with College Football seeming to lean towards Kelly, the shocking details are about to spill—because for BK, it was always about the money. . .

