Brian Kelly Would Be For No Games In State Before Evening In September Because Of Heat

Even though the 90-degree temperatures and a heat index hovering in the 100s may have aided LSU in its 34-17 win over UCLA Saturday, coach Brian Kelly would like to see only night or evening games in Tiger Stadium during August and September.

“I certainly would,” Kelly said at his press conference Thursday when asked if he would be in favor of no day games in Tiger Stadium during the early part of the season. “I only need to see that happen once that in a place like Tiger Stadium to have that kind of environment where it is just so difficult to sit and watch a game. It only makes sense.”

During a tight game with UCLA in the first half Saturday after a 2:45 p.m. kickoff on ABC that ended up tied 17-17 at halftime, hundreds, if not thousands, of LSU fans left the east side of the stadium, which takes the brunt of the sun. Fans either left the game or retreated to shade underneath the stands.

UCLA (1-2), which is used to year-round temperatures in the low 70s in Los Angeles, may have also wilted in the heat. It was shut out 17-0 in the second half in a 34-17 loss to No. 16 LSU (3-1).

The state of Arizona has had a practice of years of avoiding kickoffs before 6 p.m.

“I get it,” Kelly said. “The conference (SEC) is involved. TV is involved. There are a lot of things that you have to consider. But I would definitely throw my hat in the right as supporting something like that.”

Before television networks began televising virtually all games in some fashion in the 1990s, LSU habitually kicked off at 8 p.m. at home for decades.

LSU’s athletic department noted to the SEC office this week about its desire to not play day games in the summer heat of August and September in the South.

“We obviously have expressed to the SEC and to the TV networks that during these early months of the season, our preference is to play night games for safety purposes for our fans,” LSU associate athletic director Zach Greenwell said on Tiger Rag Radio Tuesday night.

“We did see a moderate uptick in heat related medical assist,” Greenwell said of the UCLA game. “But actually we had less medical, off-site transport than we did for the Nicholls State game (on Sept. 7). Of those medical assists, a decent portion happened outside the venue. So, hydration doesn’t start when you get to the stadium.”

Greenwell did add that Tiger Stadium did not run out of water Saturday, contrary to some comments on social media.

“Some concession stands ran out of water briefly, but they were restocked,” Greenwell said. “If anyone knows of a concession stand that did not get restocked, please let us know.”

Playing in such hot games – while tough to stick through on the east side of the stadium for fans – can be an advantage for the Tigers, particularly against schools from areas of the country with more pleasant temperatures and lower humidity. This is because LSU’s players are used to practicing in intense heat and humidity daily. And many grew up in such weather.

Injury Report

LSU starting cornerback Zy Alexander remains questionable for Saturday’s game against South Alabama (2-2) at 6:45 p.m. on the SEC Network with a concussion.

“He’s going through the protocol, so it’s hard to take him out of that (being questionable) until we get through it,” Kelly said. “But he’s making progress.”

Wide receiver Chris Hilton (ankle) is probable to play for the first time this season.

“Chris is probable, but we’re bringing him back from a long layoff,” Kelly said. “So, we’ll be able to see how he goes when we get out there on Saturday.”