Brian Kelly Will Debut On CBS At North Dakota State Vs. Jacksonville State With Bigger Games To Follow

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

Former LSU coach Brian Kelly will join CBS Sports college football coverage this season as analyst on the network’s weekly studio show “Inside College Football” on Tuesdays during the season. He will also call select games, primarily in the Pac-12 and ?Mountain West conferences.

Kelly’s broadcast booth debut will come Saturday, Aug. 29, on CBS Sports Network in a week zero matchup between North Dakota State and Jacksonville State at 4:30 p.m. central time. It will be the Bison’s first game as an FBS program and member of the Mountain West.

Kelly is also slated to call Texas Tech at Oregon State in week two and BYU at Colorado State in week three. Both games will be broadcast on CBS at 6:30 p.m.

Kelly was, of course, fired by LSU last season after posting a 34-14 record as the Tigers’ head coach with no playoff appearances. He is in the process of collecting roughly $54 million buyout (minus what he receives from his CBS job) from LSU in monthy installments. His contract required he at least actively seek another coaching job, not necessarily get one. It also states that LSU’s obligation to pay the buyout can be reduced by however much Kelly makes in football-related employment, including coaching, administration or media, such as his CBS gig.

The details of Kelly’s CBS contract have not been released, and it almost certainly will not put much of a dent in the $54 million for which LSU is on the hook.