Brian Kelly Vs. Lane Kiffin: LSU Coach Leads Ole Miss Coach, 4-2, Heading Into Saturday

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

Here is a look at LSU coach Brian Kelly and Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin’s previous six head-to-head games, including their first three when Kelly was Notre Dame’s coach with Kiffin at USC.

1. Notre Dame 20, USC 16 … Nov. 27, 2010, Los Angeles

The first meeting between Kelly and Kiffin came in both coaches’ first year at Notre Dame and USC, respectively. For two coaches known for their ability to build offenses, this was a defensive battle through and through. Neither team totaled over 300 yards of offense.

There were four lead changes. Notre Dame had the largest lead when quarterback Thomas Rees connected with wide receiver Duval Kamara with seven seconds left in the first half to put the Irish up 13-3. The Irish sealed the win when USC quarterback Mitch Mustain threw an intercetpion in the end zone with 40 ticks left.

2. USC 31, Notre Dame 17 … Oct. 22, 2011, South Bend, Indiana

USC shut down Notre Dame’s run, limiting it to 41 yards. The Trojans took full advantage of the multiple stops it got on defense and scored without many problems.

“I would say it’s our team’s biggest win since we’ve been here,” Kiffin said.

3. No. 1 Notre Dame 22, USC 13 … Nov. 24, 2012, Los Angeles

It was a must-win game for Kelly as his team went into Memorial Coliseum as the No. 1 team in the nation with a trip to the BCS National Championship on the line. The Irish were able to win the turnover battle, intercepting the Trojans twice. Notre Dame’s biggest stop of the night came with just under three minutes left in the fourth quarter, when USC failed to score a touchdown on the goal line after having multiple chances.

“Well, that’s who we are,” Kelly said. “It’s been our defense all year. Our offense is able to manage enough points.”

Notre Dame would play for its first national championship since coach Lou Holtz’ Irish won it all in the 1988 season, but the Irish fell, 42-14, to Alabama in Miami.

4. LSU 45, No. 7 Ole Miss 20 … Oct. 22, 2022, Baton Rouge

Nearly ten years after Kelly’s second victory over Kiffin, the two faced off for the first time with their SEC programs. LSU was looking to ride its momentum from a 52-35 win in Gainesville and Ole Miss came into Baton Rouge undefeated.

Kiffin’s Rebels wasted no time with a hot start, leading by as much as 14 in the first half. The Tigers made some defensive adjustments, limiting Ole Miss to zero points in the second half. Safety Joe Foucha’s interception in the endzone early in the third quarter changed the trajectory of the game and the rest was history. LSU’s offense was comfortable throughout the game, thanks to quarterback Jayden Daniels. The Tigers would end up running away with the win, ending in a field-rush after Kelly’s first top 10 win at LSU.

“We’re executing at a high level. We’re exerting our will,” Kelly said. “Our best players are now starting to play their best football.”

STATISTICS: LSU – QB Jayden Daniels, 21-of-28 passing, 248 yards, 2 TDs, 121 yards on 23 carries, 3 TDs; RB Josh Williams, 76 yards on 17 carries, 1 TD; WR Jaray Jenkins, 2 catches for 51 yards, 1 TD. OLE MISS – RB Quinshon Judkins, 111 yards on 25 carries, 2 TDs

5. No. 20 Ole Miss 55, No. 13 LSU 49 … Sep. 30, 2023, Oxford

Just a year after Kelly blew out the Rebels, Kiffin’s offense embarrassed LSU’s defense throughout the night. LSU’s defense surrendered a program-worst 707 total yards of offense in a season where the Tigers had an offense full of NFL talent, including future Heisman quarterback. Ole Miss was 9-of-16 on third downs, which helped the Rebels keep the LSU defense on the field for even longer. Lafayette native and Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris would catch the go-ahead touchdown with :39 remaining. The Tigers got a chance to win the game as Daniels threw a prayer to the end zone on the last play, but it went straight through the hands of wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr.

“I’ll tell you my story line. We’re down two scores in the fourth quarter and it would have been easy to give in,” Kiffin said. “We get two stops, drive the field twice, no fluke plays, 700 plus yards, no turnovers, score twice and win this game. So proud.”

STATISTICS: OLE MISS – QB Jaxson Dart, 26-of-39 passing, 389 yards, 4 TDs, 50 yards on 7 carries, 1 TD; WR Tre Harris, 8 catches for 153 yards, 1 TD. LSU – QB Jayden Daniels, 27-of-36 passing, 414 yards, 4 TDs, 99 yards on 19 carries, 2 TDs; WR Brian Thomas Jr., 8 catches for 124 yards, 3 TDs.

6. No. 13 LSU 29, No. 9 Ole Miss 26 (OT)… Oct. 12, 2024, Baton Rouge

Ole Miss led for the entire game and dominated the Tigers, but LSU found ways to stay in the game and force overtime. Contrasting to 2023, LSU’s defense kept the Tigers in it as the offense struggled to move the ball in the first half. LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier started off cold but heated up in the fourth quarter and led a gutsy touchdown drive to tie the game with 27 seconds remaining. LSU sacked Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart in overtime, forcing the Rebels to kick a long field goal. It took just one play for the Tigers to win as Nussmeier connected with wide receiver Kyren Lacy for 25 yards on the first offensive play of overtime to win the Magnolia Bowl.

Tragically, Lacy died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound just months later.

“They believed they would win the football game. They had a belief that they were prepared, and they were going to find a way to win the game,” Kelly said.

STATISTICS: LSU – QB Garrett Nussmeier, 22-of-51 passing, 337 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs; WR Kyren Lacy, 5 catches for 111 yards, 1 TD; LB Whit Weeks, 18 tackles, 1 sack. OLE MISS – RB Ulysses Bentley IV, 107 yards on 11 carries, 1 TD.