Brian Kelly Vs. Dabo Swinney: These 2 Have A History Leading Into No. 9 LSU At No. 4 Clemson

ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU coach Brian Kelly and Clemson coach Dabo Swinney have met four times previously when Kelly was Notre Dame’s coach, and Swinney leads 3-1.

The pair will meet again a week from Saturday to open the season when No. 9 LSU plays at No. 4 Clemson (6:30 p.m., ABC).

Here’s how each previous game went.

1. No. 12 CLEMSON 24, No. 6 NOTRE DAME 22 … Oct. 3, 2015, Clemson, South Carolina.

Notre Dame and Clemson came into this highly anticipated matchup undefeated. Both teams had explosive weapons on offense, particularly at quarterback. Kelly had DeShone Kizer and Swinney had a young star named of Deshaun Watson. It was a messy, rainy game. The Tigers went up by as many as 18 points. Kelly’s team made a valiant effort to tie it as it scored a touchdown in the final 10 seconds to get within two. Notre Dame’s two-point try failed, though, and Clemson won with the aid of four turnovers.

“This was a classic. This is what college football is all about – two great teams, unbelievable environment. And we found a way to win.” … Swinney.

“We’re bitteryly disappointed. I thought we fought hard, played physical, played with a lot of enthusiasm, and we put ourselves in a position to win the game. We just didn’t make the plays we needed to make at the end.” … Kelly.

STATISTICS: DeShone Kizer, Notre Dame, 19-of-34 passing, 321 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 55 yards on 14 carries, 1 TD; Deshaun Watson, Clemson, 10-of-21 passing, 84 yards, 2 TDs, 93 yards on 16 carries, 1 TD.

2. No. 2 CLEMSON 30, No. 3 NOTRE DAME 3 … Dec. 29, 2018, Cotton Bowl, Dallas, College Football Playoff semifinal.

Kelly and Swinney’s second meeting ended in pure domination for Clemson. Clemson controlled this game from start to finish, especially defensively. Notre Dame kept things close until minutes before halftime. The Irish defense failed to contain quarterback Trevor Lawrence, but Kelly’s offense was also suffocated. Clemson went on throttle Alabama, 44-16, for the national championship, handing coach Nick Saban one of his worst losses.

“This was a complete team win, and I’m proud of how we handled a really good Notre Dame team.” … Swinney.

“We got outplayed. They were the better team, and you’ve got to give them credit. We didn’t execute the way we needed to, and they took advantage of it.” … Kelly.

STATISTICS: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson, 27-of-39 passing, 327 yds, 3 TDs; Ian Book, Notre Dame, 17-of-34 passing, 160 yds, 1 INT, 1 Fumble.

3. No. 4 NOTRE DAME 47, No. 1 CLEMSON 40 (2 Overtimes) … Nov. 7, 2020, South Bend, Indiana.

Kelly’s first victory against Swinney came in a thriller during the COVID season as Notre Dame hosted Clemson to a half-full stadium. Kelly and his offensive staff kept Clemson’s elite defense on its heels all game. Running back Kyren Williams erupted for three touchdowns, and quarterback Ian Book threw for over 300 yards in the win.

Notre Dame trailed by a touchdown in the final minutes, but Book led a touchdown drive and connected with Avery Davis with 22 ticks left. Notre Dame won despite a terrific performance by Clemson freshman quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who filled in for injured Trevor Lawrence. The Fighting Irish managed to sack Uiagalelei multiple times on the Tigers’ last drive of the game.

It was one Kelly’s biggest wins in his career. And it marked the first time Notre Dame defeated an Associated Press No. 1 team since 1993 when the Irish beat Florida State. It wouldn’t be the last time Kelly would see Swinney that same season.

“This is a signature win for our program. To beat the No. 1 team in the country on our home field in a game like that. It’s something our guys will remember forever. We played with great heart and made plays when it mattered.” … Kelly.

“Give Notre Dame credit. They made the plays in the big moments. We fought hard, but we didn’t have Trevor, and that hurt us. We’ll learn from this and move forward.” … Swinney.

STATISTICS: – Ian Book, Notre Dame, 22-of-39 passing, 310 yards, 1 TD, 67 yards on 14 carries; DJ Uiagalelei, Clemson, 29-of-44 passing, 439 yards, 2 TDs.

4. No. 3 CLEMSON 34, No. 2 NOTRE DAME 10 … Dec. 19, 2020, ACC Championship Game.

Kelly’s last matchup with Swinney was one of the most disappointing losses in his career. Notre Dame started the game out hot after going up by a field goal and then intercepting Trevor Lawrence on Clemson’s first drive. But Clemson went on to dominate the line of scrimmage, and Lawrence passed all over the Irish defense. Clemson’s defense shut down the run, limiting tailback Kyren Williams to just 50 yards on 15 carries. Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables displayed his game planning abilities as he limited Notre Dame to just 263 yards of total offense.

Clemson went on to lose a CFP semifinal to Ohio State, while Notre Dame lost the other semi to eventual national champion Alabama.

“This is what we expected. We got our guy (Lawrence) back, and our guys played with a chipi on their shoulder after that loss. I’m proud of how we responded in a big moment.” … Swinney.

“We didn’t play our best game, and Clemson did. Trevor Lawrence is a difference maker, and they executed at a high level. We’ve got to take this, learn from it.” … Kelly.

STATISTICS: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson, 25-of-36 passing, 320 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 90 yards on 14 carries, 1 TD; Ian Book, Notre Dame, 20-of-28 passing, 219 yards.

WHY THIS MATCHUP WILL BE DIFFERENT FOR BOTH COACHES

Kelly, on paper, may have a more talented team than at Notre Dame. Swinney no longer has Brent Venables at defensive coordinator as he is Oklahoma’s head coach. Tom Allen, previously DC at Penn State, took over for Wes Goodwin, who was fired after last season as the Tigers struggled againts the run particularly. It may take Allen a little time to get accustomed to what he has on defense, while LSU DC Blake Baker enters his second season at LSU.