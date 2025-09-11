Brian Kelly Vs. Billy Napier: A Look At Last 3 Games Between LSU And Florida

ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU and Florida first played each other in 1937 in the third year of the Southeastern Conference. The Tigers shut out the Gators in Baton Rouge 19-0.

The two teams naturally became permanent SEC opponents in 1992 when the league added two teams to get to 12 and added divisions as they had already been playing annually every year since 1971 and 1953-67.

When No. 3 LSU (2-0) and Florida (1-1) play Saturday (6:30 p.m., ABC), it will be the 54th consecutive meeting. LSU coach Brian Kelly is 2-1 against Florida coach Billy Napier.

Fired Man Walking … “When adversity hits, you need to elevate. Definitely don’t need to shrink back”

Is Billy Napier talking football or Viagra?https://t.co/88hmGmsryy — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) September 11, 2025

Here’s a look at the three previous meetings between Kelly and Napier:

1. LSU 45, Florida 35 … Oct. 15, 2022, Gainesville, Florida

The first meeting between Kelly and Napier came in both coaches’ first years with their respective programs. LSU was in a rough spot after getting blown out at home against Tennessee and needed a win. The Tigers erupted thanks to quarterback Jayden Daniels, who accounted for 393 total yards – 349 passing and 44 rushing. He threw three touchdowns while rushing for three more.

Florida could not stop LSU and trailed by 21 entering the fourth quarter. Quarterback Anthony Richardson would help the Gators pull within seven after leading multiple touchdown drives. LSU kicker Damian Ramos would seal the deal in the final two minutes on a 47-yard field goal to put the Tigers up 10. LSU’s defense finally came up with a stop, and it was over.

“We wanted him (Daniels) to be more assertive with the football, pushing it down the field,” Kelly said. “He’s seeing it better. This is a new offense and it’s slowing down for him.”

STATISTICS: QB Jayden Daniels, LSU, 23-of-32 passing, 349 yards, 3 TDs, 44 yards on 14 carries, 3 TDs; RB Josh Williams, LSU, 106 yards on 14 carries; QB Anthony Richardson, Florida, 15-of-25 passing, 185 yards, 1 TD, 109 yards on nine carries, 1 TD.

2. No. 12 LSU 52, Florida 35 … Nov. 11, 2023, Baton Rouge

Napier and Kelly’s second meeting had even more offense than the first. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels was putting together one of the best seasons in college football history statistically and had Heisman Trophy moments in this one. He put up 606 total yards and five touchdowns. But LSU’s terrible defense kept the Gators in the game until late in the fourth quarter.

“Jayden did something tonight that no one has ever done,” Kelly said. “If that doesn’t make you the leading candidate, then maybe the Heisman isn’t really for the best player.”

Napier was obviously impressed.

“He’s definitely improved,” he said. “So, you pair his skill set with that group of skill players, and you’ve got a challenge.”

STATISTICS: QB Jayden Daniels, LSU, 17-of-26 passing, 372 yards, 3 TDs, 234 yards on 12 carries, 2 TDs; WR Brian Thomas, LSU, 150 yards on 6 catches, 2 TDs; QB Graham Mertz, Florida, 26-of-38 passing, 311 yards, 1 TD; RB Trevor Etienne, Florida, 99 yards on 18 carries, 3 TDs.

3. Florida 27, No. 22 LSU 16 … Nov. 16, 2024… Gainesville, Florida

Napier’s first win against Kelly came with defense. The Tigers moved the ball well at times, but did not protect quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. Going into the game, LSU’s offensive line had allowed six sacks on the season. The Gators got him seven times and registered 22 overall pressures against LSU’s porous offensive line with center DJ Chester allowing 14 and left guard Paul Mubenga another eight.

Florida returns most of its 2024 defensive starters, which is bad news for a new LSU offensive line.

Senior defensive lineman Caleb Banks had a sack and forced a fumble in the game last season. Banks will play in his first game of the season after missing the first two with a lower leg injury. Senior defensive end Tyreak Sapp had a sack and three tackles for loss in all in the 2024 game. Senior defensive end George Gumbs Jr. is also back after getting a sack of Nussmeier last year.

STATISTICS: QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU, 27-of-47 passing, 260 yards, 1 TD; QB DJ Lagway, Florida, 13-of-26 passing, 226 yards, 1 TD; RB Jadan Baugh, Florida, 65 yards on 6 carries, 1 TD.