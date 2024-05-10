Brian Kelly targets three players in the portal after missing out on his main targets

LSU head coach Brian Kelly has missed out on his main targets in the transfer portal so far. Now, the Tigers are turning to three alternative targets to fill the hole at defensive tackle.

LSU extended offers to ULM’s Adin Huntington, Stephen F Austin’s Brandon Lane and Grand Valley State’s Jay’Viar Suggs.

Huntington was one of the most productive defensive tackles in the state of Louisiana last season for ULM. He recorded 16 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in just 11 games last season. One of his sacks came against Ole Miss when he dragged down quarterback Jaxson Dart. Huntington has two years of eligibility left.

Lee originally committed to Michigan State after entering the portal but walked back his commitment not long afterwards. Colorado, NC State and USC are all reportedly interested in Lee as well.

He’s entering his fifth season in college football after spending his first four years playing at the FCS level. He has 55 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks over his 22 career games.

Suggs has played Division II football for Kelly’s former team. Kelly spent 13 years at Grand Valley State and helped bring the school to back-to-back national titles in 2002 and 2003. His youngest son, Kenzel Kelly, coached Suggs at Grand Valley State last season.

Suggs has 42 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks and nine pass breakups in his 22 career games. LSU extended an offer to him on Wednesday. Just one day later, he announced his top four schools, and the Tigers made the cut along with Michigan, Wisconsin and Kentucky.

LSU will likely be looking to land at least two defensive tackles in the portal after targets Simeon Barrow, Damonic Williams, Philip Blidi and CJ West all went elsewhere.

LSU has also continued to recruit players for its class of 2026. The Tigers extended offer to a pair of four-star recruits this week.

Safety Bralan Womack is the No. 1 player in the state of Mississippi, according to 247Sports. He plays for Hartfield Academy High School and is coming off a 13-0 season.

LSU also offered athlete Asharri Charles. He plays for Venice High School in Florida and is the No. 35 player in the state, according to 247Sports.