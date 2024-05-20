Brian Kelly still looking to add more depth in the transfer portal

LSU head coach Brian Kelly finally landed a defensive tackle in the transfer portal and recently he told The Advocate’s Scott Rabalais that he thinks the Tigers are now done adding to that position.

LSU secured the signing of Grand Valley State transfer Jay’viar Suggs last week after striking out on its earlier targets at the defensive tackle position. Kelly said he and his staff liked Suggs athleticism and that he and Gio Paez should be able to provide enough depth.

“The room is set in terms of the numbers,” Kelly told Rabalais. “Now it’s just developing those guys throughout the summer.”

The addition of Suggs with all of the transfer portal outgoings means LSU sits at 83 scholarship players with the cap being 85. Kelly said he and his staff are now moving on to other positions to try to fill out the remaining couple spots on the roster.

“Yes, we’re looking at a couple of other options right now, but at other positions,” Kelly said.

The Tigers could be looking to add some running back depth to their roster ahead of next season. During spring practices, they only had two scholarship players on the roster at running back: Kaleb Jackson and Josh Williams.

Freshman Caden Durham will join the team during the summer, but that still leaves LSU with just three scholarship running backs heading into the season.

Suspended running back Trey Holly doesn’t seem likely to have his legal issues wrapped up anytime soon. Holly pleaded not guilty to a felony gun charge he faces back in April and a judge rejected the second-degree murder charges he was facing.

But this weekend, the judge that was originally assigned to Holly’s trial has recused himself due to conflict of interest. Judge Monique B. Clement is presiding over the trial and Holly’s attorney Michael Small said he doesn’t expect the trial to happen before the first or mid-part of 2025, according to KNOE.

If the Tigers do try to address the portal, some of the top available running backs in the portal include Penn State’s London Montgomery, Louisiana Tech’s Sqwirl Williams and Ole Miss’ Kedrick Reescano.

LSU is also reportedly interested in some defensive back help. The Tigers were interested in former Tennessee defensive back Wesley Walker, but he transferred to Michigan this weekend.

If they’re still looking for safety depth, some of the top remaining safeties in the portal include Alabama’s Tony Mitchell, Duke’s River Hanson and Arkansas’ RJ Johnson.