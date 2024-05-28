Brian Kelly secures top transfer punter for LSU football to replace Jay Bramblett

Brian Kelly and his staff have landed another player to LSU’s roster in the transfer portal.

Former Louisiana Tech punter Blake Ochsendorf, one of the top transfer punters in the nation, announced his decision to transfer to LSU on Monday. He was Conference USA’s top punter from the 2023 season.

The addition of Ochsendorf comes after Kelly was displeased with the performance of LSU’s current punter Peyton Todd during the spring game. Todd was meant to replace former LSU punter Jay Bramblett, who came to Baton Rouge with Kelly from Notre Dame.

“Not as consistent as I would like. I thought today was an opportunity for [Todd] to just say, ‘There is no competition here,’ and he’s got to be more consistent quite frankly,” Kelly said.

Ochsendorf led Conference USA in punting average and ranked in the top 20 in the nation. He also led his conference in punts of 50 yards or more and came second in punts downed inside the 20-yard line. He’s Louisiana Tech’s all-time lead in career punting average with 45.72 yards per punt.

Ochsendorf joins defensive tackles Gio Paez and Jay’Viar Suggs as the third transfer player that LSU has added to its roster during the spring window. LSU’s roster now has 84 scholarship players, one short of the roster limit of 85.