Brian Kelly Preaches Positives About His Fan Base And Opportunity Vs. No. 3 Texas A&M Saturday

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Facing the harshest criticism and most bitter anger by the LSU fan base in his four seasons as the Tigers’ football coach, Brian Kelly came out tossing sugar at his weekly press conference on Monday.

“We really appreciated the support that we got on the road,” he said of the former No. 4 and No. 10 Tigers’ 31-24 loss at Vanderbilt in Nashville on Saturday, basically using Dale Carnegie’s “How To Win Friends And Influence People” as a textbook.

“We got into the stadium, and our entire side was LSU Tigers,” he continued, head down and reading. “And that’s appreciated, when you go into a visiting team, their field, and you’re well represented like that.”

Should Scott Woodward really be allowed to hire LSU’s next football coach, considering his track record in that sport? Column:https://t.co/cSU7rTItlS — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) October 18, 2025

The “representatives” spent the rest of Saturday and Sunday ripping Kelly and his team, though, as the Tigers (5-2, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) lost to the No. 17 Commodores for the first time since 1990 after winning 10 straight and fell virtually out of the College Football Playoff race.

“It’s a competitive group. They have a lot of pride. They’re going to play hard. We just have to play smarter and cleaner.”

-Brian Kelly when asked how he stops loss at Vanderbilt from multiplying with No. 3 Texas A&M and No. 4 Bama next:https://t.co/Uf5Y1sT6Xz — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) October 19, 2025

LSU dropped from No. 10 to No. 20 in the Associated Press poll on Sunday and host No. 3 Texas A&M (7-0, 4-0 SEC) on Saturday (6:30 p.m., ABC) as a 2.5-point underdog.

“Now, I wish we could’ve sent them home happy with a victory, certainly,” Kelly said. “But those little things mean a lot, especially as our team is battling. Certainly disappointed in the way things went.”

LSU, as was the case in an unimpressive, 20-10 win over South Carolina (now 3-4, 1-4 SEC) last week, struggled to score touchdowns in the red zone, including at the 1-yard line.

“We needed to be better in scoring zones,” Kelly said. “We settled for field goals. They got touchdowns. And that ultimately was the difference, other than the fact that defensively, we needed to get off the field in certain situations. That’s why the plays were 49 to 68 (in favor of Vanderbilt). I was pleased with a lot of things, but it’s the outcomes. Our fan base wants positive outcomes, and I get that. There’s nothing that brings a community together better than an LSU victory.”

Coaches, like Kelly, on the hot seat can also put their respective fan bases in a united movement for a new coach.

This is going to be a long, hot week. @andrechampagnee https://t.co/bQmd3j60pp — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) October 18, 2025

“We’re disappointed with the loss, don’t get me wrong. We want to do better for our fan base. We get that,” Kelly said. “And some are saying I’m not getting it done now. I get that. I recognize everybody’s angst.”

Kelly can turn everything, including the temperature of his seat, on a dime with an upset of the Aggies.

“We have a great opportunity this weekend in Tiger Stadium to play the No. 3 team in the country,” he said. “That’s exciting. And we believe, if we get better on both sides of the ball, we’re prepared to win the game. We believe we can win the game. I hope our fan base understands that we’re disappointed. We are committed to getting better every single day. And we’re excited about a great match-up this weekend.”

INJURY REPORT

Against Texas A&M, LSU will be without starting left tackle Tyree Adams (ankle), Kelly said. Adams left the Vanderbilt loss in the first quarter.

Kelly did not update the conditions of injured starters Whit Weeks (ankle) and defensive tackle Bernard Gooden (collarbone), which is not a good sign. Both missed the Vanderbilt game. Kelly said he would know more on Wednesday when he files a game availability report for the SEC.