Brian Kelly, LSU football extend offer to class of 2026 defensive lineman

LSU has extended an offer to a four-star edge rusher for the class of 2026.

Brian Kelly and his staff are targeting Trenton Henderson, the No. 5 player in the state of Florida, according to 247Sports. Henderson is a 6-foot-4, 225-pounds edge rusher and the No. 29 overall player in the class of 2026, according to 247Sports.

He plays for Pensacola Catholic High School and is coming off an 11-3 season. He also has offers from Mississippi State, Auburn and Tulane. He finished with four sacks and five tackles for loss last season.