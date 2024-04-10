Brian Kelly loses redshirt freshman edge rusher to transfer portal

LSU freshman edge rusher Jaxon Howard will enter the transfer portal when it opens next week, according to 247Sports.

Howard was the No. 131 player in the class of 2023 and played in five games last season. He recorded three tackles last season, including one in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Wisconsin.

Howard has spent spring practice as a backup defensive end for LSU. He still has four years of eligibility remaining after redshirting last season.

Howard was a four-star recruit and the No. 1 overall player out of Minnesota in 2023. His father, Willie Howard, played defensive end at Stanford and for the Minnesota Vikings.

Howard is the first player Brian Kelly has had enter the portal this spring. The spring transfer window is open from April 16-30.