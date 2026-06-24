Brian Kelly Lands CBS Announcing Job Doing Mountain West Conference Football Games

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

The Mountain West Conference may be losing Fresno State, Boise State, Colorado State, San Diego State and Utah State to the Pacific-12 Conference this football season.

But it is gaining former Southeastern Conference and LSU football coach Brian Kelly.

Kelly, who was fired by LSU after falling out of the College Football Playoffs hunt last season for the fourth time in his four seasons as coach, will be a game analyst this season at Mountain West Conference games for CBS.

The seven remaining Mountain West teams are Air Force, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, UNLV, Wyoming and San Jose State, and the league has added Northern Illinois, North Dakota State and Texas-El Paso.

Look who won his first big game since beating Nick Saban and Alabama in 2022! Brian Kelly gets last laugh as LSU surrenders and plans to pay him full $54 million buyout:https://t.co/8tOvUwXDPf — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) November 27, 2025

Kelly, 64, did some announcing for CBS during the NFL Draft last spring. He was the winningest active coach in college football last season at 297-109 before LSU fired him after a 5-3 start, 2-3 in the SEC. Former LSU athletic director Scott Woodward hired Kelly from Notre Dame after the 2021 football season at approximately $100 million over 10 years. Four days after firing Kelly, LSU fired Woodward.

LSU is paying Kelly a $54 million buyout for its without cause firing of him in monthly installments that will be decreased by what Kelly makes from CBS.