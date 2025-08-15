Brian Kelly Knows Offensive Lines, And He Likes This One

ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag News Services

LSU head coach Brian Kelly is known for placing an emphasis on offensive line development. And he just helped produce first round pick offensive tackle Will Campbell and third round pick offensive tackle Emery Jones in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Campbell went as the fourth overall pick to the New England Patriots as the earliest selected LSU offensive lineman in history. He and Jones also marked the first time that the Tigers ever produced two linemen who went in the first three rounds of the draft.

Then when guards Miles Frazier and Garrett Dellinger followed in the fifth and seventh rounds, LSU produced four offensive linemen in the same draft for the first time since 1947.

While Notre Dame’s coach from 2010-21, Kelly helped develop four offensive linemen into first round picks – tackle Zack Martin in 2014, tackle Ronnie Stanley in 2016, guard Quenton Nelson and tackle Mike McGlinchey in 2018. The latter three were all top 10 picks.

“Look, I’ve coached for a long time, had a lot of guys in the NFL, a lot of first round draft picks,” Kelly said Friday at a press conference. “I think I’ve got a pretty good eye for what an offensive line looks like. And this group is going to be really good.”

Kelly does have those four starters to replace, however.

And at times in recent practices, LSU’s line has been unable to stop the Tigers’ defensive linemen, particularly in the interior.

For the most part, during August practices, the new line has featured sophomore Tyree Adams at left tackle, sophomore DJ Chester at left guard, junior transfer Braelin Moore of Virginia Tech at center, senior transfer Josh Thomspon of Northwestern at right guard, and redshirt freshman Weston Davis at right tackle.

Redshirt freshman Coen Echols and sophomore Paul Mubenga have been backing up at the guard spots. Chester is the lone returning starter, but that was at center last season. Mubenga, Adams, Moore and Thompson in addition to Chester have significant experience.

“We don’t have a Will Campbell, but we have five guys that play well together,” Kelly said.

Kelly particularly likes Moore at center.

“His combination work is outstanding,” he said. “And his recognition of fronts. If you have a center that can set the stage for that, it allows everything else to fall into place.”

Kelly sounds more committed to the running game than he was last season.

“You have to trust it and be confident in it,” he said. “Trust and confidence can’t be built if you don’t do it. You have to be committed to it.”

Kelly wants to be able to run the ball even when everyone in the stadium knows it’s coming.

“That to me is the litmus test,” Kelly said.