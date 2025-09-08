Brian Kelly Gives Good News On Injuries To Braelin Moore And Trey’Dez Green

Injuries to LSU starting center Braelin Moore (ankle) and top tight end Trey’Dez Green (knee) were not as bad as originally reported, and each have a chance to play Saturday night against Florida, according to LSU coach Brian Kelly at his press conference on Monday.

“We didn’t get the true sense that we have a high ankle sprain with Braelin,” Kelly said in reference to magnetic resonance imaging tests (MRIs). “There was nothing that gave us that sense that when we looked at the MRI that said, ‘Hey, this is a tightrope procedure, and he’s going to be out for four weeks.’ He’s going to be day-to-day. We’ll get him out there tomorrow (Tuesday), and we’ll see how he feels. He felt better today. So, we’re going to list him as questionable.”

LouisianaSports.net reported Sunday that Moore had a more serious high ankle sprain and would miss the game between No. 3 LSU (2-0) and unranked Florida (1-1) on Saturday (6:30 p.m., ABC) at Tiger Stadium and likely more games.

Moore sprained his ankle on the first play of LSU’s 23-7 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday and left the field. He returned wearing a protective boot.

“That (Moore’s status) could change to probable as we go through the week,” Kelly said. “We’ll see how he progresses.”

Green limped off the field Saturday in the fourth quarter and was later seen on the sidelines wearing a knee brace while on crutches.

“He’s not out,” Kelly said of Green’s status for Saturday. “Trey’Dez has a (knee) sprain. The good news is it’s a sprained MCL (medial collateral knee ligament). As you know, those are injuries you can come back from and rather quickly. We hope that Trey’Dez plays. We’re not sure yet. We’ll let the week dictate that.”

An anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury is more serious and usually sidelines players for a season.

“We’ll see where he is,” Kelly said. “We’ll list him as questionable and work our way through the week and see where he is at the end of the week.”

Should Moore not play against Florida, he will be replaced by sophomore D.J. Chester, who started all season last year at center and replaced Moore Saturday. Moore, a junior transfer from Virginia Tech, started LSU’s first two games this season.

Green, a sophomore who started twice last season and caught 13 passes for 101 yards and four touchdowns, did not start either of LSU’s games this season. He played Saturday but did not catch a pass and was targeted only once. He caught two passes for 17 yards in the season opener at No. 4 Clemson, including the game-winning, 8-yard touchdown for the 17-10 lead in the fourth quarter.

Senior Oklahoma transfer Bauer Sharp has started both of LSU’s games this season at tight end and has six catches for 26 yards. Junior transfer Donovan Green of Texas A&M has also played tight end in the first two games but has not caught a pass.