Brian Kelly final press conference before Grambling State home opener on September 7, 2023 (Full Video)

LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly addresses the media following Thursday’s practice session. The Tigers open the 2023 home schedule Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Central against Grambling State. Tickets are available at www.LSUtix.net.
