Brian Kelly Enjoying The Restaurant Portal As He Tries To Lure New Players

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

One of the fringe benefits of being LSU’s football coach, as opposed to Notre Dame’s in South Bend, Indiana, is the close access to plentiful fine dining.

One of Brian Kelly’s favorite restaurants in Baton Rouge is Gino’s, but he has been and will be making the rounds and then some this week as he entertains prospective new impact players who have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and are interested in LSU.

“I was at Gino’s (Italian), Jubans (Creole) and Ruth’s Chris (steaks) last night,” Kelly said Wednesday morning on a Texas Bowl press conference via Zoom when asked how his portal recruiting is going. All three restaurants are located less than a mile from Kelly’s home near the LSU campus.

“I had three dinners last night. I’ll have two to three more dinners tonight,” he said. “It’s the busiest that I think I can ever remember in terms of activity. There’s a lot going on.”

LSU (8-4) plays Baylor (8-4) in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 31 at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN in Houston. The Tigers open bowl practice on Wednesday. Players have been entering the portal since Monday and can continue through Dec. 28.

“It’s a very busy time as you can imagine,” Kelly said.

Yes, it’s Restaurant Week in Baton Rouge if you are Kelly or on his staff. Forks up!

Asked if he’s mixing in appetizers and salads with main courses or plans to do so at the various restaurants in one night, he said, “If you have to make some adjustments in terms of what you do with your scheme, then you make those adjustments.”

LSU GETTING BUSY IN THE PORTAL

Portal recruits who have already dined with Kelly and assistants or may be soon include Florida cornerback Ja’Keem Jackson, Arkansas sophomore tight end Luke Hasz, Northwest Missouri State sophomore tight end Zach Atkins, Purdue sophomore defensive end Will Heldt, Jacksonville State redshirt freshman safety Zechariah Poyser, Nebraska junior defensive end Jimari Butler and Missouri freshman defensive end Williams Nwaneri.

Kelly, coming off his worst regular season at LSU, has made a stronger commitment to get the most expensive players in the portal than at any time in his LSU career. Going into his first season in 2022, he had to tap the portal hard as he inherited a 6-7 team with only 39 scholarship players. That was a numbers chase. He signed 16. This is a quality pursuit. He has said he wants 12 portal players or more after nine last season. But this year, he wants the best of the best.

BRIAN KELLY’S STATE OF THE ROSTER UNION ADDRESS

“The transfer portal, as I’ve mentioned, is extremely important to us in building our roster,” he said. “That is a prime focus for us right now.”

And the prime rib at Ruth’s Chris is very good, by the way. If he hasn’t already done so, Kelly should bring along defensive coordinator Blake Baker and edge rushers coach Kevin Peoples with him on the restaurant tour should that include Nwaneri. Baker and Peoples recruited the five-star prospect from Lee’s Summit North High School in Kansas City to Missouri last year before leaving for LSU.

Nwaneri (6-foot-7, 255 pounds) was the No. 6 overall prospect in the country last year, according to 247Sports.com and the No. 6 defensive lineman. He only played in four games in the 2024 regular season for Missouri, though, making two tackles with one sack in 38 snaps. Missouri coaches reportedly viewed him as a project. LSU is ready to take that project on, as are others.

LSU RECRUITING AT RUTH’S CHRIS

LSU football and other sports have previously recruited at Ruth’s Chris, by the way. Previous coach Ed Orgeron and other athletic department members dined with then-Cincinnati defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman January of 2021 when Orgeron and company were recruiting him to be LSU’s new DC. Freeman had the 16-ounce bone-in filet for $65, which is now $89.

Freeman ate and ran to Notre Dame, though, after a visit to a South Bend restaurant to be named later and coordinated the defense for Kelly. Orgeron later settled for Minnesota Vikings secondary coach Daronte Jones. And a year later Freeman replaced Kelly as head coach of the Fighting Irish when Kelly came to LSU.

Kelly is also busy re-recruiting current members of LSU’s roster, such as quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who has been considering a departure for the NFL Draft a year early as a junior. Kelly said Nussmeier’s plans will be announced soon and possibly on Friday during another press conference.

LSU QUARTERBACK GARRETT NUSSMEIER DECISION

“We’re going to have some announcements on that very shortly,” Kelly said. “Everybody’s going to clearly know where we are moving forward. We won’t have a walk-on at quarterback. I can guarantee that.”

That was a reference to LSU having to start wide receiver Jontre Kirklin at quarterback during the Texas Bowl after the 2021 season when the Tigers suffered a mass exodus of the roster in light of Orgeron’s forced resignation. LSU and its 39 scholarship players for that game lost 42-20 to Kansas State. Kirklin was no walk-on, though. He was a five-star wide receiver who completed 7 of 11 passes for 138 yards and threw three touchdowns around two interceptions in that bowl.

“All those decisions are coming up here,” Kelly said. “We’ll have a lot more information for everyone, relative to what the roster looks like.”

Kelly expects some LSU seniors to not play in the bowl as they prepare for the NFL Draft.

“We’ll have some of the veterans play, and some have certainly made a decision that it’s in their best interest not to play in the game,” he said. “The guys who we’ll be fielding for this game will be 100 percent committed.”

Meanwhile, Kelly is trying to convince some of the 14 LSU players who have entered the portal to exit out of it and stay with the Tigers. And he’s trying to make sure no more of his players enter the portal.

“We’re working on retaining players,” he said. “You can imagine it’s quite busy.”

Kelly was surprised by some of his players who entered the portal, such as senior starting wide receiver CJ Daniels and projected sophomore starting tight end Ka’Morreun Pimpton. Players can enter the portal without telling their coaches, and often the coaches are as surprised and disappointed as the fans.

“Every year in the portal, there’s always going to be one (trying to leave) that in your estimation, it just doesn’t add up – the facts, the information, the things that lead to somebody going into the portal,” he said.

Kelly said he also wants to help the players in LSU’s exit portal land somewhere, even if that’s not at LSU.

“You can look at the body of work and say, ‘Let’s help these guys find a spot,'” he said. “I want these guys to end up where they can contribute, where they can help teams. And that’s what I want to do for maybe 13 out of the 15 guys.”

Kelly said 15, but at the moment, only 14 LSU players have entered the portal. Maybe, he just lost count.

“There were a couple there that just didn’t add up to us, but that’s what happens when you have unlimited transfers,” he said. “And sometimes those things happen. You just have to continue to move forward and look to restock your roster.”

LSU PLAYERS IN THE TRANSFER PORTAL

Here is the complete list of LSU’s 14 players who have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal since the regular season ended on Nov. 30.

-Tight End Ka’Morreun Pimpton, sophomore, backup (projected starter in 2025).

-Cornerback J.K. Johnson, junior, deep backup.

-Defensive Tackle De’Myrion Johnson, true freshman, deep backup.

-Kicker Nathan Dibert, junior, backup.

-Cornerback Jyaire Brown, junior, deep backup.

-Safety Kylin Jackson, redshirt freshman, deep backup.

-Wide Receiver Shelton Sampson, redshirt freshman, deep backup.

-Cornerback Bernard Causey, true freshman, deep backup.

-Safety Jordan Allen, sophomore, backup.

-Wide Receiver CJ Daniels, senior, starter.

-Linebacker Xavier Atkins, true freshman, deep backup.

-Defensive End Da’Shawn Womack, true freshman, deep backup.

-Wide Receiver Landon Ibieta, sophomore, deep backup.

-Quarterback Rickie Collins, redshirt freshman, backup.