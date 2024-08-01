Brian Kelly Eager For and Confident In LSU as Football Practice Begins

Kelly’s Plans for Improvement

After fielding one of the worst defenses in program history and overhauling his coaching staff, Kelly expects to face many questions about his plan to fix the beleaguered unit. He anticipates inquiries from anyone he might run into.

“Even our law enforcement,” he joked. “‘Do you have anybody to lock them down?’ they’re thinking.”

Annual Address to the Rotary Club

Kelly gave his annual address to the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge on Wednesday. This event took place a day before LSU begins preseason camp and a month before it travels to Las Vegas.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly faces pressure as the new college football season begins in earnest. He’s determined to turn around the team’s abysmal defensive performance from last season. Kelly’s initial confidence in the defensive line during preseason camp last year quickly evaporated as the Tigers fielded one of the worst defenses in program history. A complete overhaul of his defensive coaching staff followed, as Kelly acknowledged his gross miscalculation in the unit’s ability.

As LSU prepares to open the season against the offensive juggernaut of USC led by coach Lincoln Riley, Kelly’s hopes rest on the shoulders of two new play-callers. Co-offensive coordinator Joe Sloan is tasked with reorienting the offense around a new quarterback, while defensive coordinator Blake Baker aims to implement his aggressive schemes, which yielded impressive sack totals at his previous stops.

The road ahead has its challenges, particularly on defense.

Key returners like Harold Perkins, Sage Ryan, and Major Burns must adapt to new positions, while younger players may be thrust into larger roles than anticipated. Preseason battles for starting spots at defensive tackle and cornerback add to the uncertainty.

The defensive line, which Kelly grossly miscalculated last season, faces a complete overhaul. Last year’s top three defensive tackles have departed for the NFL, leaving a vacuum that Kelly and Baker hope to fill through a rotation of players who saw limited action in 2022. Jacobian Guillory has locked down one starting spot, but the identity of his partner remains uncertain.

To bolster the interior, LSU has brought in a pair of transfer defensive tackles expected to “eat up plays” for the defense. Meanwhile, veterans like Bradyn Swinson, Sai’vion Jones, and Paris Shand will be counted on to provide a much-needed boost in productivity.

Perkins, the dynamic pass-rusher, will be moved to the second level but still utilized in blitz packages to wreak havoc on opposing offenses – a hallmark of Baker’s aggressive defensive philosophy.

LSU’s revamped defense will face a crucible of challenges, not only in the opener against USC but also in navigating the newly expanded SEC and the first 12-team College Football Playoff. Kelly acknowledges that his gross miscalculation in the unit’s ability led to a nine-win regular season that narrowly missed the playoff cut in 2023.

Determined to avoid a repeat of such defensive lapses, Kelly exudes confidence in the players his program has developed, believing they now have the opportunity to truly showcase their talents. With the offense and defense finally achieving balance and stability in his third year at the helm, Kelly envisions a season where LSU not only silences the doubters but also punches its ticket to the expanded playoff field.

According to Kelly, LSU’s record of nine wins was not enough to secure a playoff spot last season, and it nine wins probably won’t be enough to make the CFP this season. He stressed the importance of improving and maintaining a strong balance between offense and defense. Kelly has high hopes for his third-year coaching at LSU, confident in the growth of his players and their potential to shine this season.

“(Nine wins) was probably not good enough to get in,” Kelly said. “You’re probably gonna need to be a little bit better than that and maybe don’t give up 50-something points to one of your teams that you play, and you’re in the playoffs. We don’t plan on doing that again.”

That will require more balance between the offense and defense, stability that Kelly is confident his third LSU team can find.

“I’m excited about the players that we have developed,” Kelly said, “and now have an opportunity to really show themselves this year.”