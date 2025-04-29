Brian Kelly Delivers Poignant Eulogy At Kyren Lacy Funeral

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU football coach Brian Kelly delivered what eulogies should do at the funeral of former LSU star wide receiver Kyren Lacy on Saturday in Thibodaux.

He mixed in a laugh or two amid his somber tones for Lacy, who died at the age of 24 on April 12 in Houston following his last season with the Tigers. Lacy, who went to Thibodaux High and Louisiana-Lafayette, transferred to LSU in January of 2022 – just weeks after Kelly left Notre Dame to become LSU’s coach.

“Thank you to Kandace and Kenny (Lacy’s parents) for allowing all of us from LSU that came here today to be part of this beautiful ceremony. It’s very rare when you come together on days like this that you have the right things to say,” Kelly began after several other speeches before a full, 3,800-seat Stopher Gymnasium on the Nicholls State campus. Many at the funeral wore Lacy’s No. 2 as Kelly did on his suit lapel.

“But in this instance, having heard everything that has been said, we all know Kyren,” Kelly said. “But from a perspective that I would lend that might be different, this life that we are in is not about what you take with you. It’s about what you leave. And what Kyren left is all in us today. That’s why this auditorium is filled today. It’s filled because of what Kyren left behind.”

KYREN LACY LEFT MANY QUESTIONS UNANSWERED

Lacy left many questions not answered about his life. He could have ended up in the NFL eventually once he possibly did time for felony negligent homicide, reckless driving and hit-and-run charges from a fatal accident he allegedly caused near Thibodaux during the day time on Dec. 17 that killed former U.S. Marine Herman Hall. No drugs or alcohol were involved, according to the authorities.

A possible trial was upcoming after a grand jury hearing was scheduled to be held two days after Lacy died. But the grand jury could have decided there was not enough evidence to go to trial. A plea deal could have happened that allowed Lacy minimal or no jail time because of his previous clean record. Who knows? There had been differences of opinion from various sources in Thibodaux about Lacy’s role in the accident long before he went to Houston over the weekend of April 11-13 to visit family.

After an argument with family members on the night of April 12, Lacy fired a gun into the ground and left in a vehicle. Police were called and followed him on a Houston highway at normal speed observing him. He was then found dead after apparently shooting himself while driving. So many unanswered questions and opinions on both sides that are uninformed.

Before the Dec. 17 accident came to light following an investigation by Louisiana State Police and his arrest on Jan. 12, Lacy was projected to be a mid-round selection in the NFL Draft. He was one of LSU’s top receivers in 2023 and ’24. He caught 30 passes for 558 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior in ’23 and had his best season last year, finishing second on the team with 58 receptions and with 866 yards and a team-high nine touchdowns.

Lacy made the biggest play in LSU’s biggest win of the 2024 season. He caught a 25-yard, walk-off touchdown from quarterback Garrett Nussmeier to beat No. 9 Ole Miss, 29-26, in overtime at Tiger Stadium on ABC national television on Oct. 12. The victory left the Tigers at 5-1 and would move them to No. 8 in the nation the next day. NFL scouts surely had seen that play and likely noticed that he was targeted 16 times in that game and made five catches for 111 yards.

Kyren Lacy caught five passes for 111 yards and this walk off 25 yard TD in overtime to beat No 9 Ole Miss 29 26 last Oct 12 in Tiger Staidum Photo by Michael Bacigalupi

Sadly, he was laid to rest last Saturday while the final four rounds of the seven-round draft were going on in Green Bay, Wisconsin. That could’ve been either Lacy’s draft day or his first full day as a member of his new team.

Kelly said what Lacy also left behind.

“The kindness, the love, the compassion,” he said. “He was an incredible teammate. He was part of a brotherhood that we see on display today.”

Dozens of Lacy’s teammates from LSU and ULL attended the funeral, including fellow LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers, a Lafayette native who was the sixth pick of the 2024 NFL Draft by the New York Giants. Cortez Hankton, who was Lacy’s position coach at LSU and remains, also spoke.

“People coming from all over the world to be part of this,” Kelly said. “There is incredible sorrow and sadness, but to be part of this is what he’s left us. And now it’s our job, as Cortez mentioned, to carry this on. He left us something that we need to make sure that it moves forward.”

KYREN LACY ARGUED WITH BRIAN KELLY DURING GAMES

Lacy often could be seen arguing with Kelly on the sidelines likely about the offense overall or about more passes to him, which top receivers are wont to do.

“From a head coach’s perspective, nobody – nobody that I’ve ever coached could argue about getting the ball thrown to him better than Kyren on the sideline,” Kelly said as a few laughs could be heard. “Well, maybe Malik. Malik was in the same category. Kyren was so passionate about this game.”

Others have opined that Lacy didn’t have control of his emotions on the field. He was not the first player described that way, however.

“Many times he would be characterized in the media about being hot headed,” Kelly said. “He just wanted to win. He wanted to be part of the solution. That’s why I loved him so much. I’m always talked about as being too emotional on the sidelines. I loved having my guy next to me. Because he was as emotional as I was. It was good to have a wing man! I’m going to miss my wing man. I’m going to miss him dearly because he played this game the way you love to play it – fearless, competitive. And it didn’t matter – whatever the circumstances, he was going to be ready for his teammates.”

Kelly then closed his eulogy.

“For me, that’s my personal perspective,” he said. “I know it’s been shared by many about who he was, but he left an incredible legacy. And thank you for allowing us to be part of it. Thank you.”