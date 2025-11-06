Brian Kelly Bids Adieu To LSU Fans And Wishes Coach Frank Wilson’s Tigers The Best At Alabama

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Former LSU football coach Brian Kelly posted a letter on social media to LSU fans on Thursday in which he discussed his time as coach and wished new interim coach Frank Wilson and the Tigers well at Alabama on Saturday night.

Kelly was fired on Oct. 26 by LSU athletic director Scott Woodward after a 49-25 loss the night before – on Kelly’s 64th birthday – at home to No. 3 Texas A&M. Four days later LSU fired Woodward, who had hired Kelly away from Notre Dame after the 2021 season to a 10-year, $100 million contract.

“Dear Tiger Fans,” Kelly began. “Moving to Baton Rouge four years ago, my family and I were clear. There would be no halfway. We would be all-in for LSU and for Louisiana. This journey began with great expectations with my own vision of how to get there. Sometimes the journey does not end the way we hope.”

Armed with a national championship contract, Kelly never succeeded commensurate to it as he did not reach the College Football Playoff in four seasons. LSU (5-3, 2-3 SEC) fell out of contention for that with the loss to the Aggies.

“But when I think of our time together, I will remember and appreciate what we did accomplish,” he wrote. “All of the exceptional student-athletes I had the privilege to coach. A Heisman Trophy winner (Jayden Daniels, whom he signed from Arizona State as a transfer) and more than a dozen Tigers playing on Sundays. Thirty-nine players earning SEC Academic Honor Roll honors in 2024 alone. My daughter and son earning advanced degrees from LSU and a third who began his career working at the University.

“The roar of Death Valley when we beat Alabama (32-31 in overtime in his first season on Nov. 5, 2022). The losses will always hurt, but I will remember all the wins. I don’t need to tell any of you how special Saturday nights in Tiger Stadium are. I am honored to have worn the purple and gold and been a part of it.”

Kelly then discussed LSU playing at No. 4 Alabama (7-1, 5-1 SEC) on Saturday (6:30 p.m., ABC).

“As everyone heads on their way to see the Tigers play, I wish coach Wilson, the coaches and our players the best this weekend,” he said. “I know they will do their best for themselves and for LSU. We will be watching and cheering for you.”

Kelly closed with this: “The journey may have ended, but it’s a journey that will stay with me and my family forever. Geaux Tigers.”