Brian Kelly Apologizes To WBRZ Sports Anchor Michael Cauble For His Heated Comments

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU football coach Brian Kelly called WBRZ sports anchor Michael Cauble Sunday afternoon to apologize for his biting comments to him on Saturday night at his press conference following LSU’s win over Florida.

Cauble told Tiger Rag on Monday before Kelly’s press conference that he has not yet spoken to him as the call went to voicemail, but Kelly texted an apology.

Great comeback by talented veteran Michael Cauble @Cauble in his @WBRZ report Saturday night after exchange with Brian Kelly. LSU stays No. 3 in A.P., though Cauble “not sure this is a top ten team with that offense.”https://t.co/DXbY2ycNYM — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) September 14, 2025

Kelly apologized again on Monday morning on the SEC Network.

Another classic press conference from Brian Kelly … “I’m not trying to embarrass you. But it was a stupid question.”https://t.co/JUaWaG8cLL — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) September 14, 2025

“I have to do a better job of handling myself in those situations,” Kelly said. “I’ll do better. Because I think everybody knows there’s emotion. Those questions can be such that you want to defend your team, and you want to defend your players. That’s your first reaction after a great win. But like I said, I’ve been doing it a long time, but I can do better. I can learn and handle myself in a better fashion as well.”

And Kelly apologized again at the opening of his press conference at noon Monday.

“My standards as far as how we work with the media need to be higher,” Kelly said. “I take responsibility for that, and I’ll be better in the future. I publicly apologize to Mike. He’s an outstanding reporter, and he works hard. And I’ll do better.”