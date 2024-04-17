Brian Kelly and LSU football lose wide receiver to transfer portal

LSU wide receiver Khai Prean has entered the transfer portal.

Prean came to LSU in 2023 as a three-star prospect out of St. James High School in Louisiana. He was the No. 408 overall recruit before redshirting his freshman year as a Tigers. He did not appear in a game at LSU.

Prean moved around from receiver to corner during his time at LSU, but he played receiver during spring training. He caught a 64-yard touchdown pass during the spring game on Saturday from Colin Hurley.

LSU’s wide receiver room is one of its deeper position groups. Kyren Lacy, Aaron Anderson, Chris Hilton, Kyle Parker, CJ Daniels and Zavion Thomas have been battling for playing time this spring and are all expected to contribute this season.

Prean joins LSU defensive end Jaxon Howard in the transfer portal.