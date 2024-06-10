Brian Kelly and LSU football host No. 1 receiver Dakorien Moore after his decommitment

Dakorien Moore decommitted from LSU in May, but the Tigers aren’t out of the running for the No. 1 receiver in the class of 2025 yet.

Brian Kelly and his staff hosted Moore this weekend and seem to be back in the race to secure his commitment again. Moore shared photos of his visit with LSU on social media this weekend. He also posted photos with former LSU receiver Ja’Marr Chase earlier in the week.

Moore had originally committed to LSU back in August, but he continued to listen to offers from other schools before eventually decommitting. The Tigers seemed to be out of the running for Moore after he had scheduled visits to Texas, Oregon and Ohio State but left LSU off his list. However, Moore decided to take an official visit to Baton Rouge as well.

Moore is the No. 2 overall prospect in the state of Texas and would be a huge addition for a recruiting class that already has the No. 1 overall quarterback and player committed.

Moore will have his visit to Texas on June 14 and will then make his way to Oregon on June 21.