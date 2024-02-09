Brian Kelly and LSU Football Coaching Staff Still Very Busy on the Recruiting Trail

LSU football coach Brian Kelly and his staff have been busy on the recruiting trail, even after securing the No. 7 overall class in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

LSU extended an offer to 2026 4-star quarterback Faizon Brandon on Feb. 8 according to a tweet from the player. Fazion is a 6-foot-4, 185 pound, dual-threat quarterback from Greensboro, North Carolina.

He plays at Grimsley High School and finished the 2023 season, his first season as a starter, with a 13-1 record. He completed 69% of his passes for 3,026 yards and 36 touchdowns with just three interceptions. He also rushed for another 528 yards and nine touchdowns. Brandon also has offers from NC State, North Carolina, Tennessee and Duke.

LSU also extended an offer to 2026 defensive lineman Dylan Berymon out of Ouachita Parish High School in Monroe, Louisiana. Berymon is listed at 6-foot-3 and 275 pounds. He plays defensive tackle, an area of concern for LSU.

For the 2025 class, LSU made an offer to 4-star athlete Nick Townsend. Townsend is listed at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds. He plays tight end and linebacker.

#AGTG After a great talk with @Coach_Nagle I am happy to announce I’ve earned an offer from the Louisiana State University ! #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/x8tKsvFyhe — Nicholas Townsend (@Nick_Townsend__) February 7, 2024

He’s from Houston, Texas where he plays for Dekaney High School. He had 18 receptions for 431 yards and seven touchdown receptions in 2023. He also recorded 76 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks on the defensive side of the ball.

LSU also made an offer to 6-foot-4, 285-pound edge rusher Jeramiah McCloud for the 2025 class. McCloud is from Havana, Florida where he plays for Gadsden County High School. He’s currently committed to Mississippi State, but LSU hopes to convince him to flip.