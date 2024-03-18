Brian Kelly and LSU Football add another 2025 No. 1-ranked Position Player Commitment to its Top-Ranked Recruiting Class

LSU football added another top talent to its already No. 1 ranked 2025 recruiting class this weekend.

Four-star offensive tackle Tyler Miller from Laurel High School in Mississippi announced his commitment to LSU on Sunday. He is the third player that offensive line coach Brad Davis has added and the first player out of Mississippi for the 2025 class.

Miller is a 6-foot-5, 315-pound tackle that 247Sports lists as the No. 13 player at his position, the No. 127 player in the nation and the No. 5 overall player in the state of Mississippi. On3 has Miller listed as the No. 1 IOL and the No. 32 overall player in the country.

Miller’s visit to LSU on March 10 for Junior Day was enough to convince him to commit. He had offers from Georgia, Florida, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

He’s the second four-star commit LSU has secured this month after linebacker Charles Ross committed to the Tigers during Junior Day. He joins four-star tackle Brett Bordelon and four-star interior offensive lineman Devin Harper as the third offensive lineman recruit in the 2025 class.

Miller joins an LSU recruiting class that is ranked No. 1 in the country by On3 and has secured commitments from the No. 1 overall player, No. 1 wide receiver and No. 1 running back. Miller is the 11th commit LSU has added to the 2025 class.