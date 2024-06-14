Brian Kelly and Jay Johnson to team up for a joint recruitment on a two-sport athlete

After hosting top receiver Dakorien Moore last weekend, Brian Kelly and his staff have another big recruiting weekend coming up.

LSU will be hosting several recruits this weekend and will be hoping to add to their receiver class after Moore decommitted last month. LSU has been eyeing three five-stars in Moore, Jaime Ffrench and Kaliq Lockett, but it’ll be looking to secure a pair of four-stars this weekend.

Naeshaun Montgomery and CJ Wiley will both be coming to town for visits. Wiley ranks as the No. 15 receiver and No. 136 player nationally and Montgomery ranks as the No. 19 receiver and No. 172 player, according to 247’s composite rankings.

Kelly will get some help from LSU baseball’s head coach Jay Johnson on a joint recruitment as well. Jonah Williams is a two-sport athlete who ranks as both the No. 1 safety in the class of 2025 and a highly touted baseball recruit. He’s ranked as the No. 10 player in the nation by 247’s composite rankings and has elite athleticism.

Oklahoma is the current front runner for Williams and has a history of players getting drafted in the MLB and NFL with Kyler Murray. However, Kelly and Johnson will be trying to sell him on the idea of winning a championship in both sports as well as being drafted.