Brian Kelly And Dabo Swinney Still Sparring After Opener

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU and Clemson each have supposed relaxing, rent-a-wins scheduled for Saturday after one of the biggest games of the real opening weekend of college football last Saturday when the No. 9 Bayou Tigers upset the No. 4 Country Tigers, 17-10, at Clemson.

No. 3 LSU (1-0) hosts 37-point underdog Louisiana Tech (1-0) Saturday in Tiger Stadium (6:30 p.m., ESPN+, SEC Network+), while No. Clemson (0-1) hosts 33-point underdog Troy (1:30 p.m., ACC Network).

So, perhaps this is why Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and LSU coach Brian Kelly have not quite moved on to the next game quite yet, as coaches so often like to say. Each broke the so-called “24-hour rule” by two days on Tuesday at their respective press conferences three days after the game. All coaches touch somewhat on the previous game at pressers early the next week, but Swinney and Kelly each talked little of their next foes and couldn’t get off their previous games.

“That is a physical group,” Swinney said at his press conference of LSU. “A very smart quarterback. And that is a back (Caden Durham). So, they’re going to be a problem, and they’ve got some explosive dudes. It was a hell of a game, down to the last play. Right out of the gate. It’s like getting a final exam day one of class.”

Then Swinney went on, grading each team’s performance.

“They made a 65. We made a 58,” Swinney said, getting the point differential correct, but missing a few other areas. Although, both teams did look sloppy at times. LSU lost two fumbles, and Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik threw an interception.

“Neither one of us were great,” Swinney continued.

But Kelly disagreed with Swinney’s grading. And LSU did outgain Clemson, 356 yards to 261, including a 108-yard to 31 advantage in rushing yards. LSU had 25 first downs to 13 and possessed the ball, 37:10 to 22:50, including a 20:33 to 9:27 advantage in the second half when LSU outscored Clemson, 14-0, to win the game.

LSU OFFENSIVE LINE SET THE TONE AT CLEMSON

“I mean, I thought we dominated them in the second half,” Kelly said when told of Swinney’s comments. “So, he’s either a really good grader for giving himself a 58. Or, he’s a really hard grader on us. Or he didn’t see the second half, which that might be the case. He may not have wanted to see the second half.”

Touche’, BK.

Apparently, a little stab at Dab-o will do you.

And maybe these two will meet again in the College Football Playoff in December.