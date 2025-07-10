Breaking … No. 1 Defensive Lineman Lamar Brown Commits To LSU

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU’s 2026 football signing class jumped four spots from No. 11 to No. 7 in 247sports.com rankings on the strength of five-star prospect and No. 1 defensive lineman Lamar Brown of University High on the LSU campus committing to the Tigers on Thursday.

Brown (6-foot-4, 285 pounds) is the No. 1 overall prospect in the nation, according to ESPN, which nationally televised his commitment at 12:20 p.m. on Thursday. He is also the No. 1 prospect in Louisiana, according to 247sports.com and On3.com. He chose LSU over Texas, Texas A&M and Miami live on SportsCenter at University High.

“Hard choice, but the next three or four years, I’ll be committed to Louisiana State University,” Brown said.

As he put on an oversized LSU hat, he said, “Go Tigers.”

Brown’s commitment also pushed LSU’s ranking from No. 8 to No. 6 in the On3.com rankings.

The Tigers added No. 34 edge rusher DeAnthony Lafayette (6-1, 230) of Lake Nona High in Orlando, Florida, later Thursday as a three-star commitment. LSU has 16 commitments so far.

Brown is the No. 7 overall prospect by 247sports.com and On3.com. He projects as a two-way line player, but he said he prefers defense because he likes sacking the quarterback.

LSU coach Brian Kelly first offered Brown a scholarship three years ago.

“It started off with coach Kelly offering me in the ninth grade,” Brown told ESPN. “I get to play on Saturday nights in Death Valley and win the national championship.”

Brown is the second five-star prospect top 10 player to commit to the Tigers. No. 5 wide receiver Tristen Keys of Hattiesburg High in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, committed in March.