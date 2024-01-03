Breaking News: Brian Kelly fires DC Matt House, most of defensive staff

LSU head football coach Brian Kelly fired defensive coordinator Matt House and multiple other defensive coaches on Wednesday morning, according to a statement released by LSU SID Michael Bonnette.

House, cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples, safeties coach Kerry Cooks and defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey have all been terminated, effective immediately.

The statement from LSU is below:

A Statement from LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly

“This morning, I met with Matt House, Kerry Cooks, Robert Steeples, and Jimmy Lindsey to inform them that they would not return to our coaching staff in 2024. I want to thank each of these coaches for their work on behalf of our football program and our institution during their time here. Decisions like these are always difficult, and we do not make them lightly, but they are made with the best interests of our program and our student-athletes in mind. Moving forward, we will continue working to build a championship caliber coaching staff in support of our mission to Graduate Champions.”