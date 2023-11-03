Brawl Before Bama? – TigerRag.com’s Audibles – LSU-Alabama Predictions – Hosted by Camryn Conner

Brawl Before Bama? – TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast, Episode 29 – LSU-Alabama Predictions – CC kept her cool and even uttered the words ‘Roll Tide Roll.’ You have to hear it to believe it. In the end, Jeff Palermo and Todd Horne agreed – kind of – but a “cat fight” in the Tiger Rag war room almost ensued prior. Horne recommends therapy for Palermo, Palermo wonders what world Horne lives in. And producer Jake McMains is under oath, promising to preserve into posterity CC’s, Jeff’s and Todd’s ultimate predictions on the LSU-Bama game (primarily so Jeff can live out his dream and prove that Todd lives in “another world.”)
Related Articles
USA Today report alleges nine former LSU football players were reported to police for sexual misconduct and dating violence
A USA Today sports investigative report published Monday alleged at least nine LSU football players, including former running back Derrius Guice and wide receiver Drake Davis, have been reported to police for sexual misconduct and […]
A state of approval: LSU goes back into Florida to win competitive battle for four-star cornerback Cai Bates
Florida hasn’t been that bountiful of a stop for LSU’s current recruiting class until Wednesday. The Tigers, who secured an early commitment from four-star quarterback Colin Hurley of Jacksonville, reached the 20-commitment threshold with a […]
Coach O’s got his Football Jones
LSU reached back into the NFL for its latest coaching staff addition as the Tigers have tabbed Daronte Jones as defensive coordinator, head coach Ed Orgeron announced on Tuesday. Jones, who coached with former LSU […]
Be the first to comment