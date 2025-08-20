Braelin Moore – The Anchor of the LSU Offensive Line

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, TIGER RAG STAFF WRITER

LSU head coach Brian Kelly knows that a strong team starts with an effective offensive line. Since joining the Tigers, he has helped develop several NFL players, like Will Campbell, Emery Jones Jr., Miles Frazier, and Garrett Dellinger.

When Kelly brought in Virginia Tech junior transfer Braelin Moore, it eased the workload for Brad Davis and his unit. Moore ranked No. 38 overall and No. 4 among interior offensive linemen in the portal this offseason. Kelly believes LSU’s offensive line success hinges on Moore as the anchor.

“Getting us to be an elite offensive line starts with a center who sets the stage. It’s beginning to fall into place for us,” Kelly said.

The center position is one of the toughest to master in football. The center must identify blitzes, call protections, and snap the ball accurately. Kelly noted that Moore possesses two key qualities for success in this role.

“His combination work is outstanding, and his recognition of fronts,” Kelly said.

Kelly asserts that an offensive line’s success begins with the center.

“Our center, Braelin Moore, sets up the rest of the group for success,” Kelly said.

Typically, centers are smaller than other offensive linemen. Moore stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs 300 pounds, making him the shortest and lightest on the line. His smaller size allows him to excel in ways that larger tackles or guards might struggle.

Being smaller gives Moore flexibility, helping him block faster after snapping the ball. His long arms also help him bridge the gap between snapping and getting off the ball. Moore’s size allows him to block downfield on certain plays. During fall camp, he frequently moved upfield to block for running backs or receivers in the screen game. He also pulls effectively in the run game.

Moore’s success and leadership on the Tigers’ offensive line will be crucial for LSU’s overall offensive effectiveness.

Moore aims to join the ranks of LSU center greats like Marvin “Moose” Stewart, George Tarasovic, Kevin Mawae, Ben Wilkerson, and Lloyd Cushenberry.