Bradyn Swinson Media Availability (Sept. 17, 2024)

September 18, 2024 Tiger Rag News Services Football 0
Bradyn Swinson, LSU

LSU defensive end Bradyn Swinson talks with the media after practice as the team prepares for their Week 4 matchup vs. UCLA in Tiger Stadium. Kickoff between the Tigers and Bruins is set for 2:45 p.m. CT and will be televised on ABC. ESPN’s SEC Nation will also be in town to preview one of college football’s top Saturday matchups.

Bradyn Swinson
