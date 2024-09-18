Bradyn Swinson Media Availability (Sept. 17, 2024)

LSU defensive end Bradyn Swinson talks with the media after practice as the team prepares for their Week 4 matchup vs. UCLA in Tiger Stadium. Kickoff between the Tigers and Bruins is set for 2:45 p.m. CT and will be televised on ABC. ESPN’s SEC Nation will also be in town to preview one of college football’s top Saturday matchups.
