BR High School QB Star Elijah Haven’s NIL Deal with Matt Bowers Auto: ‘This is not a NetFlix Movie’

Dunham High School’s standout sophomore quarterback, Elijah Haven, has made history by signing a Name, Image, and Likeness agreement with Matt Bowers Auto Group.

The highly coveted QB, who led his team to a state championship game and is considered one of the top players in the nation, is now using his talents to promote the business.

Matt Bowers, an alumnus of Ole Miss and supporter of their athletics programs, is no stranger to Elijah and his family. He saw potential in the young athlete and believes in his abilities both on and off the field.

“Elijah is not just a talented player, but also an exceptional kid with a great family. He could easily get into an Ivy League school based on his own merit,” Bowers said.

This partnership allows Elijah to endorse the auto group while showcasing his achievements as a student athlete. Bowers emphasized that this deal is not meant to sway Elijah’s college decision, but rather support him and help him reach his full potential.