BOOM! LSU and Kim Mulkey Rock Women’s College Basketball by Landing South Carolina Transfer Milaysia Fulwiley

Kim Mulkey and the LSU women’s basketball team have bolstered their roster by landing guard MiLaysia Fulwiley from South Carolina, a maneuver expected to bolster the Tigers’ backcourt play ahead of the 2025 season.

Fulwiley, whose dynamic scoring off the bench made her one of the most sought-after transfers in this cycle, announced her decision on social media. The 5-foot-10 combo guard spent two seasons with the Gamecocks, a primary Southeastern Conference rival, where she averaged 11.7 points per game, shooting 44% from the field during her freshman campaign and 43% as a sophomore—even posting a standout 24-point game against LSU in the 2024 SEC Tournament title match.

In South Carolina’s system, Fulwiley contributed 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game. Despite averaging just 19 minutes per contest, her per-40-minute scoring was an impressive 24.9, placing her among the top Division I sophomores in scoring.

LSU, which recently replaced eight of its 13 scholarship players from last season, saw the departure of lead ballhandlers Shayeann Day-Wilson and Last-Tear Poa as creating an opening on the perimeter. With only four returning contributors—Flau’jae Johnson, Mikaylah Williams, Kailyn Gilbert, and Jada Richard, all guards—Fulwiley’s arrival is viewed as a crucial addition intended to provide instant impact.

While not a pure pass-first point guard or main scoring option, her athleticism and transition play are expected to complement an already talented freshman class that features three incoming guards. Mulkey’s proactive recruitment of Fulwiley underscores her confidence that the guard’s experience in high-pressure contests, including national championship games, will help drive LSU toward dominance in the SEC.