Biggest Questions and Answers on LSU Baseball 2025

January 30, 2025 Tiger Rag News Services LSU Baseball, Podcast 0
Tiger Rag Radio and TigerRag.com's Audibles podcast

Hunt Palmer joins Tiger Rag Radio after spending a weekend at the Box watching Jay Johnson’s Tigers play weekend one of intrasquad scrimmages. Jeff Palermo, Glenn Guilbeau, and Todd Horne all agree with Hunt this No. 2 LSU team has the talent to be special in 2025 and while Who’s on First is clear, not much else is obvious yet.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


two + seven =