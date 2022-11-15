Best in class: LSU’s Ingrid Lindblad selected 2022 women’s amateur golfer of year

LSU senior Ingrid Lindblad was named on Tuesday the Female Amateur of the Year by Global Golf Post in its latest edition.

Global Golf Post lists itself as one of “the leading golf news brand in the game” with two digital magazine editions each Monday distributed throughout North America and internationally.

LSU’s Latanna Stone was a second team selection on the women’s All-Am team.

In writing about Lindblad’s selection as Amateur of the Year, the vote came down to “Lindblad’s four spring semester victories, a runner-up at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, setting an amateur scoring record in the U. S. Women’s Open and showing outstanding consistency throughout the year.”

The selection for the All-Am teams by GGP “is based on events counting toward the World Amateur Golf Ranking. These lists, a partnership between the USGA and R&A, generally are acknowledged to be the best in the game. The primary metric was performance in national events with strong fields, as measured by the WAGR Power Method. Local play, while considered, was given less weight.”

Lindblad’s record setting amateur performance in the Women’s Open when she posted an opening round of 6-under 65 is one of the highlights of a highlight-filled 2022. She set the 18, 36 and 54-hole records for an amateur in finishing T11 and earning the silver medal.

She shot a final round of 68 over Augusta National to finish T2 in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and helped lead her Swedish team to the Gold Medal in the World Amateur Team Championship.

In college, Lindblad’s four wins in the spring of 2022 pushed her into the top spot as the winningest women’s golfer at LSU (topping the mark of seven set by Jenny Lidback in 1986) and she has the most wins of any golfer, male or female in the last 40 years at LSU.

Lindblad would also be in the thick of things at the NCAA Championships, finishing in a tie for third place at 1-under par 287 after 72 holes. It completed a five-tournament run in which she shot a combined 32-under par over 16 consecutive rounds.

She capped the fall season by winning her 10th collegiate tournament for the Tigers at the Battle At The Beach in October.

And she will tee it up for the Tigers in the spring.

Stone, who is No. 50 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, had a very good 2022 to earn second-team All-AM honors starting with a win at the beginning of the year in the Women’s Orlando International Amateur Championships. She finished an impressive three days in Augusta as the co-runner-up with Lindblad in her first appearance in the Augusta Women’s Amateur.