Behind LSU Player JT Lindsey’s Arrest With WAFB’s Chris Nakamoto On Tiger Rag Radio Tonight

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

First of all, how did a mess of assault weapons – a pair of AR-15 rifles and two semi-automatic pistols – get into the Nicholson Gateway Apartments, where LSU freshmen football players live in a building operated by LSU as a dormitory last month?

And how much danger were other LSU students and athletes in with this type of weaponry so close?

LSU FOOTBALL PLAYER ARRESTED ON CHARGES OF ACCESSORY TO MURDER

Investigative reporter Chris Nakamoto of WAFB Channel 9 in Baton Rouge will discuss that and the arrest of LSU running back JT Lindsey on felony accessory charges last week on Tiger Rag Radio tonight, which airs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the state.

Nakamoto, who broke the story last Friday, will come on the show at 7 p.m.

The arrest warrant for Lindsey, a freshman running back from Alexandria Senior High in Alexandria, says he harbored two friends – Shernell Jacobs, 17, and Keldrick Jordan, 18, of Alexandria – wanted for murder in his LSU apartment/dorm last month. U.S. Marshalls Service agents arrested Jacobs and Jordan on Aug. 4 in Baton Rouge on charges of second degree murder in the shooting death of Corey Brooks last May 21 in Alexandria.

A WAFB source said that two AR-15 rifles and two semi-automatic pistols – a Draco and a Grock – were found in Lindsey’s apartment/dorm.

Other guests tonight on Tiger Rag Radio will be Charles Hanagriff of 104.5 FM in Baton Rouge at 6:30 p.m. to discuss LSU football and Jon Blau of the Charleston Poost & Courier at 7:30 p.m. to talk Clemson football. No. 9 LSU opens the 2025 season at No. 4 Clemson on Aug. 30 at 6:30 p.m. on ABC.