Before Hand Injury, QB Michael Van Buren Jr. Was Making Progress

ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag News Services

After losing a near-year-long commitment from five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood of Michigan to Michigan last November, LSU head coach Brian Kelly had to go into the two-minute offense to find a quarterback in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Mississippi State freshman Michael Van Buren Jr. was ranked as the No. 17 quarterback in the portal, and the Tigers needed a backup for starter Garrett Nussmeier.

Van Buren transferred to Baton Rouge with high hopes to develop as a passer while becoming part of a winning program. The No. 27 prep quarterback in the nation out of St. Frances Academy in Baltimore in 2024, Van Buren started the final eight games of the season for Mississippi State last season. On a team that finished 2-10 overall and 0-8 in the Southeastern Conference, he completed 140 of 256 passes for 1,886 yards and 11 touchdowns with seven interceptions and rushed for five touchdowns.

During preseason practices, he has been up and down, but he has the valuable experience to be a solid backup to Nussmeier, who has been bothered with knee tendinitis in recent weeks.

“In terms of experience, he understands what it’s like to get hit, what it’s like to throw an interception and come back and play the next drive,” LSU offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan said. “He has a ton of those experiences that are hard to prepare somebody for, if they haven’t gone through it.”

Unfortunately, Van Buren is also experiencing an injury of his own. He apparently injured his right, throwing hand, either at practice Friday or in a scrimmage at Tiger Stadium Saturday night that was closed to media. At Monday morning’s practice, Van Buren was dressed out, but did not throw. He wore a splint on his right hand over his index and middle fingers.

A scheduled practice open to media for Tuesday morning was abrubtly closed on Monday afternoon. And that was listed as the last open practice of the preseason. Kelly may update Van Buren’s status at a press conference Tuesday morning.

If Van Buren is not ready to play in No. 9 LSU’s season opener at No. 4 Clemson on Aug. 30 (6:30 p.m., ABC), the backup role will likely fall to redshirt freshman Colin Hurley.

Van Buren had been getting the hang of Sloan’s offense.

“This is a big offense,” Sloan said of the volume of his attack last week. “And I think learning all that was a lot for him initially. I’m seeing him take more command. Every rep he has, he grows and that’s what I want to see.”

He has developed nicely since spring practice.

“Michael has grown so much since the spring in terms of recognition, footwork, progression reads, and he’s getting better at that every day,” Kelly said.

“Since he’s gotten here, I think you’ve seen him mature in going into a second-year player,” Sloan said. “He takes hard coaching well. He wants to be great and understands what it’s going to take.”