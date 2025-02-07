BATTER UP! LSU Baseball 5-Part Tiger Rag Series Starts Monday And Runs Through Opening Day

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

They were painting the parking spots at Alex Box Stadium on Friday morning – one week from the 2025 season opener.

Fresh paint was everywhere. The Box, which will open its 17th season on Friday (weather permitting), has been getting scrubbed just about everywhere for a sparkling new season.

EXTRA! EXTRA! READ ALL ABOUT IT – LSU BASEBALL SEASON PREVIEW

The No. 2 preseason-ranked Tigers are scheduled to open up at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, at 2 p.m. against Purdue-Fort Wayne with games to follow on Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m.

You can read all about the season in the latest issue of the Tiger Rag Magazine that is available for free at newsstands and stores throughout Baton Rouge and on this website.

And beginning Monday morning on the Tiger Rag website (tigerrag.com), you can begin reading the first installment of a five-part series on the Tigers under the “First Pitch Fever” photo illustration above.

The series opener will be about sophomore left-handed pitcher Kade Anderson of St. Paul’s High in Covington. Anderson, who was 4-2 with a 3.99 ERA last season, has a strong chance to be LSU’s Friday night starter.

Stories will follow on Tuesday morning through opening day on Friday.

JAY JOHNSON TO BE ON TIGER RAG RADIO TUESDAY

And catch LSU coach Jay Johnson, who will enter his fourth season this year, on the weekly Tiger Rag Radio Show on Tuesday shortly after 6 p.m. The show will run through 8 p.m. statewide.

Tiger Rag Radio debuted last Tuesday on its newest affiliate – 106.1 FM The Ticket in New Orleans (WRKN). The eight other Tiger Rag Radio affiliates are:

WBRP-FM, 107.3 in Baton Rouge.

KLCJ-FM, 1041.1 in Lafayette.

KLWB-FM, 103.7 The Game in Carencro/Lafayette.

WSLA, 1560 AM in Slidell.

KRLQ-FM, 94.1 in Shreveport/Ruston.

KASO, 1240 AM in Minden.

KFNV-FM, 107.1 in Ferriday.

WAKH-FM, 105.7 in McComb, Mississippi.