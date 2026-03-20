Baton Rouge’s Historically Funny Gridiron Show Will Showcase Lane Kiffin And Kim Mulkey Skits

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Who can forget the time USA Today Louisiana political reporter Mike Hasten became Ozzy Osbourne at Baton Rouge’s hilarious, Saturday Night Live-like “Gridiron Show?”

With a long, black-haired wig, Hasten belted out the hard rock of the “Prince of Darkness,” who co-founded the original heavy metal band Black Sabbath in Birmingham, England, in 1968, like there was no tomorrow. But there was, as there was another show the next night.

But “Gridiron” is now for one night only – Friday, March 27 – at the American Legion Hall on 151 South Wooddale Blvd. in Baton Rouge. Doors and the cash bar open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7:45 p.m.

The 74th annual Baton Rouge Gridiron Show presented by the Capital Correspondents Association is one of the oldest in the country.

Osbourne, who passed away last July 22 at age 76, will not be there. But Hasten is expected.

This year, the crew of journalists and media personalities, will portray other rock stars, such as new LSU football coach Lane Kiffin and national champion women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey. Other various skits will delve into political satire, focusing on Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, former Governor John Bel Edwards, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill and junior United State Senator of Louisiana John N. Kennedy – aka Foghorn Leghorn.

Media personalities rehearse satirical portrayals of Governor John Bel Edwards and former LSU coach Ed Orgeron for this years Gridiron Show on March 27 Capital Correspondents Association photo

Tickets are on sale now for $30 each at gridironshowbr.org and at BonTempsTix.com. Those purchasing tickets together will be seated together.

Baton Rouge’s “Gridiron” is one of the oldest in the country heading into its 74th edition.

For more information, email [email protected].